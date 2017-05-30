How to Archive Posts on Instagram (Without Deleting Them)

By Harry Guinness on May 30th, 2017

Instagram has changed a lot in the last 5 years. The overly filtered, square-cropped photos you shot with your iPhone 4S just don’t hold up any more. A lot of people have taken to deleting old photos that don’t fit in with the rest of their Instagram account. Now, however, you don’t have to delete old photos entirely: Instagram has introduced a way to archive them.

Head to your Instagram page and find an incriminating old photo you want rid of. This awful selfie of me from four years ago will do nicely. Like George Clooney, it seems I’ve aged well.

Tap the three dots in the top right and then tap Archive.

And just like that, the photo will vanish from your profile. To see all your archived posts, tap the button in the top right.

Only you can see the photos in your archive.

If you want to send one back to your profile, select the photo, tap the three dots in the top right again and then select Show on Profile.