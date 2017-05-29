How to Send GIFs in WhatsApp

By Harry Guinness on May 29th, 2017

Although it took a few years, WhatsApp now allows users to search for and send GIFs from within the app. Here’s how to do it.

Open your WhatsApp chat with the person you want to send a GIF to, and tap the + icon in the bottom left. Next, select Photo & Video Library.

If the GIF you want to send is already saved on your phone, you can select it from here and skip the next step. You can also turn any videos you want to send into GIFs. Select the video you want to send from your phone and then, in the editor, tap the blue switch in the top right corner.

If you want to search for a GIF on the internet instead, tap the GIF button in the bottom left.

WhatsApp is using the Tenor GIF keyboard as its source, so there are millions of choices. Use the search bar at the top to enter what emotion, TV show, or other term you want to use.

Select the GIF you want to send and it’ll open in the editor. With the tools at the top, you can trim, crop, add emojis, add text, or draw over the top of the GIF. You can also add a caption.

Once you’re done, tap the Send icon to message the GIF to your friend.

If someone sends you a GIF, or you really like the one you’ve just sent, you can also save it for later. Tap and hold on any GIF in WhatsApp and tap the Star icon. It will now appear in the Starred tab when you search for a GIF.

Despite being an absolutely terrible image format, GIFs have taken over the world because they’re so fun to use. WhatsApp has finally fallen under their spell too.