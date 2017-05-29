How to Send GIFs in WhatsApp

By Harry Guinness on May 29th, 2017

Although it took a few years, WhatsApp now allows users to search for and send GIFs from within the app. Here’s how to do it.

Open your WhatsApp chat with the person you want to send a GIF to, and tap the + icon in the bottom left. Next, select Photo & Video Library.

If the GIF you want to send is already saved on your phone, you can select it from here and skip the next step. You can also turn any videos you want to send into GIFs. Select the video you want to send from your phone and then, in the editor, tap the blue switch in the top right corner.

 

If you want to search for a GIF on the internet instead, tap the GIF button in the bottom left.

WhatsApp is using the Tenor GIF keyboard as its source, so there are millions of choices. Use the search bar at the top to enter what emotion, TV show, or other term you want to use.

Select the GIF you want to send and it’ll open in the editor. With the tools at the top, you can trim, crop, add emojis, add text, or draw over the top of the GIF. You can also add a caption.

Once you’re done, tap the Send icon to message the GIF to your friend.

If someone sends you a GIF, or you really like the one you’ve just sent, you can also save it for later. Tap and hold on any GIF in WhatsApp and tap the Star icon. It will now appear in the Starred tab when you search for a GIF.

Despite being an absolutely terrible image format, GIFs have taken over the world because they’re so fun to use. WhatsApp has finally fallen under their spell too.

Harry Guinness writes occasionally when he’s not busy skiing, sailing, partying, lifting weights, or otherwise dodging responsibility. His main areas of interest are himself, gin, and crazy people with interesting stories to tell. When people won’t pay him to write ill-thought-out opinion pieces, he covers photography, technology, and culture. You can follow him on Twitter.

  • Published 05/29/17
DID YOU KNOW?

With an unobstructed view of the horizon, the average person with an eye height of ~5’7″ (1.7 meters) can see 2.9 miles (4.7 kilometers), a person standing 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground can see 12.2 miles (19.6 kilometers), and a person atop an incredibly high location like the 29,029 foot (8,848 meter) peak of Mt. Everest can see 209 miles (336 kilometers) to the horizon.

BEST OF HOW-TO GEEK
Everything You Need to Know About Using HomeGroups in Windows
How to Find and Remove Duplicate Files on Windows
How to Play Games with a Physical Controller on Your Android Phone
How to Use Tasker to Automate Your Android Phone
How to Create a Bootable DOS USB Drive
The Last Windows 7 ISO You’ll Ever Need: How to Slipstream the Convenience Rollup
10 Quick Ways to Speed Up a Slow PC Running Windows 7, 8, or 10
How to Send and Receive Faxes Online Without a Fax Machine or Phone Line
How to Choose the Best VPN Service for Your Needs
More Articles You Might Like