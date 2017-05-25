How to Use Amazon Garage to Find the Right Parts For Your Car

By Eric Ravenscraft on May 25th, 2017

When you need to find a part for your car online, you need to be exact to make sure you get the right thing. Amazon Garage lets you add information about your car and then search only for the parts that fit your car. So, the next time you need brake pads or headlight bulbs, you don’t have to look up part numbers to find what you need.

Amazon Garage lets you save information about the various cars in your household. While it can’t hold identifiable information like your VIN or license plate number (for that, we recommend an app like Dash), it can store the make, model, and year of your car. It can also identify or save more detailed information like your engine size, trim style, and transmission type. Once you’ve entered your info, you can search Amazon Garage for parts and you’ll only see results that match your car.

To get started, you’ll need to add a car to your garage. Head to Amazon Garage here, then click “Add your first vehicle.”

Enter your vehicle type, year, make, and model into the box that pops up. Click Add when you’re done.

If you just want to enter basic car information, you’re done. However, when you’re searching for parts, it’s best to be as exact as possible, so we’re going to add a bit more information. Click “Update vehicle info” on the left side of the screen.

At the top, click the Trim drop down box and select the style of your car, if you know it. This will automatically fill in much of the remaining information about your car.

After you’ve chosen your trim style, you may see some drop down boxes remaining. If you do, click them and fill them in with the appropriate information. When you’re done, click Save.

Once you’ve entered all your car info, scroll down the page a bit to find the “Parts & Accessories for your vehicle” section. Here, you can search for the parts you need and all the search results will match your car.

The search results will also have a bar across the top that allows you to filter results based on variations for your vehicle. So, for example, if you have the Base model of your car, but you want to find parts for the XRS, you can click the dropdown at the top.

When you click on a particular item, you’ll see a box at the top of the screen confirming that the part fits your vehicle. If you come across a part that doesn’t fit, this box should warn you.

For most things, these search results should work fine, but keep in mind that errors can sometimes slip through. If you’re buying a part from non-Prime seller, or if you’re about to drop several hundred dollars on a crucial part you need immediately, it might be worth a quick Google search to confirm the part will work. For most everyday maintenance, however, Amazon Garage makes it much simpler to find the parts you need.