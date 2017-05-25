How to Use Multiple Monitors With a Parallels Virtual Machine

By Justin Pot on May 25th, 2017

If your Mac has multiple monitors, and you run Windows inside macOS using Parallels, you know how great a full-screen virtual machine on the second display can be. It’s almost like you’ve got two computers using the same mouse and keyboard: one running Windows, the other running macOS.

RELATED ARTICLE
How to Seamlessly Run Windows Programs on Your Mac with Parallels

But sometimes you only needs Windows, meaning your second display isn’t doing anything for you. And as it turns out, it’s possible to use both displays for your virtual machine, allowing you to multitask in Windows the same way you do in macOS.

To get started, open the Parallels Control Center. Make sure your Windows virtual machine is shut down (not suspended), then click the gear icon.

This will open up the settings for your virtual machine. Head to the Options tab, then the Full Screen section.

Here you’ll see the option to “Use all displays in full screen.” Check this. By default a second option, “Activating virtual machine shows all its spaces,” is also checked; we’ll get back to that later, but for now you can leave it checked.

Once you’ve changed the settings, start up your virtual machine, then click the green Full Screen button.

The virtual machine will launch in full screen on both displays.

You can switch back and forth between Windows and macOS in Mission Control.

RELATED ARTICLE
Mission Control 101: How to Use Multiple Desktops on a Mac

By default, switching to Windows on one display will also switch the other display over. If you use the default Mission Control settings, you likely won’t even notice this happening, but if you’ve enabled the “Displays have seperate spaces” option in Mission Control, this can be jarring.

To make Parallels behave like the rest of your programs, head back to the virtual machine’s settings and toggle the “Activating virtual machine shows all its spaces” option we talked about earlier. You may occasionally lose track of a Windows program and feel confused, which is probably why Parallels doesn’t make this the default, but it’s good to have the option.

Multiple displays aren’t just for Windows: the feature works with any virtual machine you can get up and running in Parallels. Here’s how it looks on my desk with Ubuntu.

RELATED ARTICLE
How to Make Linux and macOS Virtual Machines for Free with Parallels Lite

You can even enable this feature in the the free version of Parallels, called Parallels Desktop Lite, so any Mac-owning Linux fans who want to give this a try don’t even need to pay for Parallels.

Justin Pot is a staff writer for How-To Geek, and a technology enthusiast who lives in Hillsboro, Oregon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook, if you want. You don't have to.

  • Published 05/25/17
DID YOU KNOW?

The digestive enzymes of deer change with the seasons; deer in cold climates temporarily lose the ability to digest carbohydrate heavy meals during the winter and can die if they feed on hay, corn, or grains.

BEST OF HOW-TO GEEK
How to Create Your Own Time-Lapse Driving Videos
The Most Useful Keyboard Shortcuts for the Windows Taskbar
How to Use All of Windows 10’s Backup and Recovery Tools
The Best New Features in iOS 10 (and How to Use Them)
How to Enable Always-on VPN on an iPhone or iPad
7 Ways To Free Up Disk Space on a MacBook
10 Quick Ways to Speed Up a Slow Mac
Why PC Gamers Hated Microsoft’s “Games for Windows LIVE”
How to Fax a Document From Your Smartphone
More Articles You Might Like