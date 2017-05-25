How to Rename a Netgear Arlo Camera

By Craig Lloyd on May 25th, 2017

By default, Netgear Arlo cameras are named by their serial numbers, which can cause confusion once you add multiple cameras to your setup. Here’s how to rename them in the Arlo app to make it easier to identify which camera is which.

Open up the Arlo app and tap on the “Settings” tab at the bottom.

Select “My Devices” at the top.

Your cameras will be listed here and will likely have their serial numbers as the names. Go ahead and select a camera. In my case, there’s only one camera.

Scroll down and tap on “Position Mode”. This will give you a quick live view of the camera so that you can look to see which camera it is.

Hit the back arrow in the top-left corner.

Scroll back up and tap on “Name”.

Tap on the serial number and type on a new name for your camera. Something like “Front Door”, “Garage”, or “Back Porch” would be ideal, depending on where the camera is set up.

Once that’s done, hit “Save” in the top-right corner.

At that point, you’re good to go. Repeat this process for each camera if you have more than one.