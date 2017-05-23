Is Now a Good Time to Buy a New NVIDIA or AMD Graphics Card?

By Michael Crider on May 23rd, 2017

A few years ago, people were predicting the death of PC gaming as we know it. Those people are feasting on an abundance of humble pie, as PC games remain a cornerstone of the industry: digital delivery gives us more variety than ever before, and even the relatively niche market of performance gaming hardware has never been more healthy. But even the most humble of PC gamers needs a graphics card (well, sort of), and it’s one of the most frequent upgrades gamers make. But is now a good time to buy one?

Short answer: Yes. The GeForce 900 and 1000 series are now well-supported in the marketplace, with initial production issues overcome and frequent sales on both new and older models. The next refresh is months away at the very least, and even when it comes, it’s likely to be very expensive and produced in limited initial runs. In addition, AMD’s RX 400 and 500 series are keeping competition hard in at the low-end and mid-range. At the moment, there are excellent choices to be had for both spec hounds and bargain hunters alike.

NVIDIA GTX 900/1000 and AMD RX 400/500 Cards are Plentiful and Powerful

The GeForce GTX 900 series was introduced in late 2014, though NVIDIA had already been using some of its “Maxwell” class manufacturing techniques for the mid-range GTX 750 and 750 Ti cards. In addition to the usual bumps in pure speed for the processors and local memory, 900-series GPUs also expanded support for performance at higher 4K resolutions and VR applications for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. NVIDIA’s previous-gen lineup consists of the following cards, from least expensive to most expensive and powerful, in various packages customized by OEM vendors:

GTX 950

GTX 960

GTX 970

GTX 980

GTX 980 Ti

GTX TITAN X

The GTX 970 is worth a particular note here: a unique design on its memory bus means that the stated 4GB memory capacity on the reference card can’t all be accessed at the highest 224-bit bus speed. This lowers performance versus a similar system with high-speed access to all memory. Consumers were upset when this was discovered, and NVIDIA settled a class-action lawsuit over the matter. Nevertheless, the GTX 970 sold well and continues to be a good option for gaming builds.

The equivalent generation of AMD Radeon cards is the R 300 series, first released in late 2015. But since AMD is in a distant second place when it comes to market share, their newer cards tend to be much more competitive in price, so the newer generation is still going head-to-head with NVIDIA’s older designs. The RX 400 series, first on sale in late 2016, is the logical match-up to the GTX 900, while still being cheaper at every level:

RX 460

RX 470

RX 480

Remember that unlike CPUs, PCI Express-based GPUs can be installed on any compatible motherboard, whether it uses Intel or AMD for the processor.

The GTX 1000 series, first released to market in May of 2016 with the GTX 1080, adds support for new CUDA features, the DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0b standards, support for faster memory, and a dynamic load-balancing scheduling system. The architecture series, “Pascal,” is a considerable boost over Maxwell. The current lineup of desktop cards is as follows:

GTX 1050

GTX 1050 Ti

GTX 1060

GTX 1070

GTX 1080

GTX 1080 Ti

GTX Titan XP

NVIDIA-branded cards can generally be split into three categories: budget (X50 and X60), high-end (X70 and X80), and super-high end (X80 TI cards and above). Even the budget cards can handle most new games at 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second performance. Upgrading to faster and more robust cards is an option for those who want to play with extremely high visual settings, at 2K and 4K resolutions, and with demanding virtual reality headsets.

Despite launching in April and May of 2017, AMD’s most recent series of cards is considerably behind the GTX 1000 series when compared to the previous models. The Radeon RX 480, for example, is generally competitive with the GTX 970, but the newer RX 580 is well behind the GTX 1070. The current top-of-the-line Radeon 500 series cards compete with NVIDIA’s mid-range offerings. That’s not a serious issue, though, since they’re priced accordingly.

RX 550

RX 560

RX 570

RX 580

AMD’s upcoming RX Vega card, a no-holds-barred, high-end competitor to the GTX 1080 and above, will likely even out the current lopsided playing field at the top end of the GPU market. This will be a successor to the Radeon R9 Fury cards, launched in 2015 to compete with the Titan but not updated since. The RX Vega is expected to launch sometime after the workstation version in June of 2017.

RX 400 and 500 Series Cards Are a Great Bargain

While NVIDIA and AMD are duking it out at the $200-300 price range, and AMD currently has no cards from the past year that can compete with the higher end aside from the frankly insane Radeon Pro Duo, the entry level market belongs squarely to AMD. The RX 460 and RX 550/560 cards, starting at just under $100 and going up to about the $200 mark, can generally handle new games at 1080p resolution with a few of the more exotic graphics options turned down. For budget builders looking to get a gaming machine with a rock-bottom price, they’re an excellent choice.

The mid-range is a battlefield, if you’ll pardon the pun, and the new AMD RX 570 and RX 580 cards are competing neck and neck with the GTX 1060 and older equivalents in terms of both price and value. Vendor modifications to reference cards, like a slight overclock or a bump in GDDR5 memory, can make the difference in a head-on battle. But whichever manufacturer you prefer, you’ll find that these new cards can easily handle almost all games at 1080p and 2560p. It’s a good time to be a mid-range gamer.

At $300-400, NVIDIA rules the roost for now, making the older GTX 970 and the new GTX 1070 cards almost the only choice in this category without reaching back into the older Radeon R9 line. That means less price flexibility, though the competing NVIDIA partner brands like ASUS and Gigabyte might allow for a little wiggle room there. Super high-end cards, starting with the GTX 1080 and going up, have no AMD equivalent until later this year.

Volta and Vega-Series GPUs Are Still a Long Way Out

The next revision in NVIDIA’s GPU architecture is codenamed “Volta,” and it’s generally assumed they’ll be using “GTX 20X0” for the brand names (as opposed to 11X0). But with only a single server-class chip recently announced, consumer-grade gaming models are still probably five to six months away at best. And since NVIDIA releases its mid-high ’70 and ’80 cards first, usually with fairly low production yields as chip factories adapt to the new designs, you can bet those cards will be both expensive and rigid in price. It will take several months after that for current GTX 1000-series GPUs to start dropping in price, as the expensive GTX 2000 models become easier to find and the budget options his the market.

Volta will probably be a significant bump up in terms of performance at all levels, thanks to a shift to the 12-nanometer manufacturing process. At that point it should be close to the Radeon Vega launch, giving us a dramatic battle at the high-end and ultra-high-end portions of the market. With its older 14nm chips, AMD will need to hold on to its competitive pricing strategy to sell to users who want an alternative to the GTX 1080 and higher cards.

So if you can wait for about half a year, and you’re willing to pay top dollar for the best new cards, it might be worth waiting for the next big round of graphics card releases. Otherwise, go ahead and upgrade your GPU now without fear of regret.