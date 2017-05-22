How to Delete Conversations in the Alexa App

By Craig Lloyd on May 22nd, 2017

If you want to keep your conversations list in the Alexa app from getting out of control, here’s how to delete certain conversations that you’re no longer participating in.

With the new calling and messaging features brought to Alexa, there’s now a new Conversations screen in the Alexa app that’s very similar to your phone’s own text messaging app. And just like with your stock messaging app, you can delete certain conversations in order to clean it up a bit.

To start, open up the Alexa app on your phone and tap on the small speech bubble at the bottom.

From there, all of your conversations will appear in a list. Find the conversation that you want to delete.

To delete a conversation, swipe to the left on the conversation and then tap “Remove”.

The conversation will immediately be deleted. Repeat the process for any other conversations that you want removed.

Keep in mind that you won’t be able to recover deleted conversations, so make absolutely sure that you want to delete a certain conversation, because you won’t be able to get it back.