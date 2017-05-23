How to Download Recordings from Your Netgear Arlo Cameras

By Craig Lloyd on May 23rd, 2017

Netgear’s Arlo camera system automatically records video whenever motion is detected, and you can view those video recordings in the Arlo app. But you can also download recordings directly to your phone so that you can share or view it however you’d like.

Netgear keeps Arlo camera recordings for up to seven days if you don’t pay for a subscription plan, which is usually more than enough time to watch them before they disappear. However, if you need to keep a recording for longer than that, you don’t necessarily need to pay for the upgraded plan—just download the video in question.

Open up the Arlo app on your phone and tap on the “Library” tab at the bottom.

Select a date toward the top to find a specific recording. Dates with green dots underneath them indicate days that motion-detected video was recorded (plus, you can’t select dates that don’t have green dots anyway).

Once you find the video that you want to download and save, there are two different methods for downloading. The first option is to open up the video (which will auto-play) and then tap on “Download” at the bottom.

If you haven’t given the app permission to access your phone’s photo gallery, this is where it will ask you permission so that it can save the recording to your phone.

The second method for downloading a recording is by going back to the main Library screen and tapping on the ellipses next to the video that you want to save.

From there, select “Download”.

As with the first method, the video will take a few moments to download (depending on the size of the video) and will be saved to your phone’s photo gallery, from which you can do whatever you want with it at that point.

