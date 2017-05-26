How to Post a Photo From Your Phone to Your Snapchat Story

By Harry Guinness on May 26th, 2017

For a long time, you could only post photos from Snapchat’s camera to your Story. This was really annoying if you took a great photo on your phone and wanted to share it to Snapchat: you just couldn’t do it. Thankfully, things have changed now. Here’s how to share a photo from your phone to Snapchat.

Open Snapchat and on the main photo screen, swipe up to get to Memories.

On Android, you may need to tap the small circle beneath the Shutter Button. You can also do this on iOS.

In the top right corner, select Camera Roll. You’ll see all the photos saved to your phone.

Select the photo you want to post.

Swipe up again to get to the Edit and Send options.

Tap the Trash Can icon to delete it, the Pencil icon to edit it with Snapchat’s usual tools, and the Share icon to save it back to your phone or share it to another app. When you’re ready to send it, tap the Blue Arrow.

To post the Snapchat to your Story, select My Story from the list and tap the Blue Arrow again. You can also send the photo directly to any of your contacts. Just select them from the list as well and send the Snap.

And with that, you’ve posted a photo from your phone to Snapchat. This opens up a lot of options for sharing photos you’ve taken in the past, or with a better camera.