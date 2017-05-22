How to Share Your Nest Cam Feed with Someone Else

By Eric Ravenscraft on May 22nd, 2017

Your Nest Cam can help you keep an eye on your home from anywhere you are, but more eyes you trust to watch your stuff is more comforting. If you want someone else to check in once in a while, you can share your Nest Cam feed with a simple, password-protected link.

To generate the link you use to share your Nest Cam, head to Nest’s website or open the app on your phone (the steps are the same for both). Click on your camera’s feed.

Click the Settings gear icon in the top-right corner.

Click “Camera sharing” button in the Settings menu.

Here, you can choose whether to protect your Nest Cam feed with a password. If you choose “Share publicly”, your feed won’t be posted anywhere, but anyone with the link will be able to watch. For most people, you’ll probably want to to choose “Share with password.” Then, click “Agree & Share with password.”

Next, enter a password with at least eight characters. Make sure it’s a strong one you can remember.

On the last screen, you can copy and share the link to your Nest Cam. If you need to change the password to your camera, or stop sharing your camera, you can do that on this screen now or in the future.

This will allow others to see your live camera feed, but they won’t be able to see your video history or any clips you have saved.