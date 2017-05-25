How to Unfriend Someone on Facebook

By Harry Guinness on May 25th, 2017

It’s very easy for your Facebook News Feed to get cluttered. After a few years adding ukulele playing magicians you meet wandering the street and the bar staff at every bar you go to regularly, it gets overrun with people you’ll never see again. You can unfollow people, but if you know you’re not going to run into them in the future, it’s often easier just to go all out and unfriend them. Here’s how.

Head to the profile page of the person you want to unfriend. I’m using my long suffering colleague Justin as an example.

Hover, or on mobile tap, where it says Friends, and then select Unfriend.

And that’s it, the person is now gone from your friend list. You can re-add them at a later date if you change your mind.

One thing to note is that if you’re removing someone because they are abusive or posting inappropriate content, you’re better off blocking or reporting them.

