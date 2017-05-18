How to Position Your Netgear Arlo Cameras the Easy Way

By Craig Lloyd on May 18th, 2017

When positioning most security cameras, it takes some time and a bit of trial and error to get them set up perfectly. However, Netgear has added some features that makes the setup process a lot easier for its Arlo cameras.

It’s not too difficult to get the perfect angle of a security camera; you have to take a guess and then look at the live video feed to see how good of a job you did. If you were off a bit, you would make some adjustments.

However, adjusting the motion sensitivity is probably the most painstaking process, since it can take a few tries to get it even remotely where you want it. With Netgear’s Arlo cameras, though, there are features in the app that makes installing and positioning cameras a lot easier.

First, Find the Ideal Place to Mount Your Camera

Before we dive deep into the positioning features in the Arlo app, the camera itself needs to be mounted somewhere (obviously).

Only you can have the best judgement when it comes to finding the best place to put your Arlo camera, since every house is different. However, Netgear does offer some suggestions of their own, such as placing the camera up high and angling it down a bit.

You can also just set it on top of a shelf since the camera has a flat bottom. Just make sure that the shelf isn’t too high, because you’ll end up getting more of the ceiling in the frame, rather than the important bits.

Use the App’s “Position Mode”

Arlo has a feature exclusively for positioning the camera to help achieve the best viewing angle possible without any friction. Position Mode, as it’s called, purposely decreases the quality of the video feed in order to decrease lag time, so when you move the camera around to position it, you’ll see a near real-time view in the app.

To access this feature, open up the Arlo app on your phone and tap on the “Settings” tab in the bottom-right corner.

Tap on “My Devices”.

Select the camera that you want to position.

Scroll down and tap on “Position Mode”.

You’ll get a real-time view of your camera’s video feed and nothing else.

From there, position your camera how you want it. You’ll still get a bit of lag, but it’s only around 1-2 seconds at most.

Adjust the Camera’s Motion Sensitivity

Similar to Position Mode, the app also comes with a feature called “Motion Detection Test”, which makes it way easier to fine-tune the motion sensitivity without a ton of trial and error that would usually take a few days to pinpoint.

To access this feature, go back to the same screen where you selected Position Mode, only instead of selecting that, tap on “Motion Detection Test” below it.

From there, you’ll see a slider that lets you adjust the camera’s motion sensitivity.

The camera’s small blue LED on the front will light up whenever it detects motion at a particular sensitivity setting. So all you have to do is walk in front of the camera, watch for the blue LED to light up, and then adjust the sensitivity accordingly.