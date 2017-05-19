How to Report Someone on Snapchat

By Harry Guinness on May 19th, 2017

Snapchat, by its very nature, makes it very hard to deal with abuse. Unlike Facebook posts or Tweets, Snaps vanish in seconds and aren’t stored on Snapchat’s servers. If someone is posting something that violates Snapchat’s Terms of Service to their Story, it will stick around for 24 hours but that’s it. If a Snap is gone and it’s your word against someone else’s, there’s not a lot the Snapchat review team can do.

RELATED ARTICLE
Is Snapchat Really Deleting My Snaps?

Still, with the caveat that things can be tricky, let’s look at how to report someone on Snapchat.

Unlike most other social networks, you can’t actually report posts or users from within the Snapchat app. Instead, you have to use the Support Site.

Head to the site and go to Policies & Safety > Report a Safety Concern, or just click this link.

Select Report a Safety Concern.

Select the reason you’re making the report…

…and provide a few more details.

Once you’re done, Snapchat will recommend you block the offending user. This is a good suggestion, but if you want to keep making a report, click Yes under Still Need Help?

Fill in the form in as much detail as you can. Provide your name, contact details, Snapchat username, the username of the person you’re reporting, both your ages and a description of what’s going on. When you’re done, click Send.

RELATED ARTICLE
How to Take Screenshots on Almost Any Device

If someone is constantly sending you abusive Snaps, the best thing to do is to take screenshots. That way, when you fill in your report, you’re at least able to prove that something is taking place. Without screenshots, it’s very much he-said-she-said.

Harry Guinness writes occasionally when he’s not busy skiing, sailing, partying, lifting weights, or otherwise dodging responsibility. His main areas of interest are himself, gin, and crazy people with interesting stories to tell. When people won’t pay him to write ill-thought-out opinion pieces, he covers photography, technology, and culture. You can follow him on Twitter.

  • Published 05/19/17
DID YOU KNOW?

The voice of the Jabberwocky in Tim Burton’s 2010 adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland is voiced by none other than actor Christopher Lee.

BEST OF HOW-TO GEEK
How Does Thermal Imaging Work?
How to Fax a Document From Your Smartphone
What’s the Point of a Wireless Hard Drive, and Do I Need One?
How to See Which Apps Are Draining Your Battery on an Android Phone or Tablet
7 Ways To Free Up Disk Space on Your Mac’s Hard Drive
What’s the Best Antivirus for Windows 10? (Is Windows Defender Good Enough?)
The Best All-In-One Windows PCs: Seriously, They’re Actually Good Now
How to Send and Receive Faxes Online Without a Fax Machine or Phone Line
Beginner Geek: How To Access Your Desktop Over the Internet
More Articles You Might Like