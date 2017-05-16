By Harry Guinness on May 16th, 2017

While Facebook is more personal than Twitter—you’re less likely to get into a shouting match with a random, anonymous stranger—it isn’t without its problems. Since everyone is using their real names, or at least real identities, it’s easier for abuse to get more personal.

Facebook’s Terms of Service ban any bullying, abuse, and harassment; people also aren’t allowed post any content that is threatening or contains hate speech, nudity, or violence. Other than that, though, people are free to post pretty much whatever they want. Just because you don’t agree with something, doesn’t mean it’s not allowed on Facebook. If, however, you’re sure it breaches the Terms of Service, here’s how to report a Facebook post.

Find the post you want to report on Facebook. I’m using this innocent post from my colleague Justin.

Click or tap on the little arrow in the top right.

Select Report Post.

You’ll be presented with a popup giving you a few options. Select the option that most applies—if you’re reporting something abusive, it will normally be I Think It Shouldn’t Be On Facebook—and click or tap Continue.

Next, you’ll need to provide some more information about why you’re reporting the post. Select the reason and click or tap Continue again.

Select who the post is targeting.

Facebook will present you with a few options. If you want to deal with things immediately, unfriend, unfollow or block the person. Otherwise, if you’re sure you want to report the post to Facebook, select Submit to Facebook for Review.

And that’s it. The post is reported.

Facebook’s review team will take a look at your report. If they agree that the post was against the Terms of Service, they’ll take action. Unfortunately, if they don’t agree not a lot will happen. It’s up to you to block or unfollow the offending person.