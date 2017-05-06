Your iPhone has secret codes you can plug into the dialer to access hidden options. These codes "interrogate" the phone to find and change various settings or provide information such as your cellular signal strength. Here's what you can do with them.

Field Test Mode

The most commonly used option here is probably Field Test Mode. Field Test Mode shows you more detailed information about your cellular signal strength, including a precise numerical value for your signal strength rather than the usual bars. You can walk around your home or office and see where your signal is strongest and where it's weakest, for example.

To access Field Test Mode, open the Phone app, type the following code into the keypad, and tap the call icon:

*3001#12345#*

The FTM Dashboard screen should appear with details about your carrier and your cellular signal.

Close

Call Barring

You can set up "call barring" to prevent any outgoing calls until you disable it. This feature is not available in your iPhone's settings, so you have to use these hidden codes to enable it.

You don't need to set a SIM card PIN to use this feature. However, if you have enabled a SIM card PIN at Settings > Mobile Data > SIM PIN, you'll need to know it. This is different from your screen unlock PIN.

To enable car barring and prevent outgoing calls, plug the following code into the dialer and tap the call icon. Replace "PIN" with the numerical PIN of your SIM card.

*33*PIN# If you don't have a SIM card PIN, you can type any number you want in place of the PIN. The number you choose doesn't matter and can be a single digit if you want.

Close

To disable car barring and allow outgoing calls, repeat the process above using the same code. You don't need to use the same PIN if you don't have one set. Any number will do.

If you can't remember if you turned call barring on or off, you could try making a call. However, if call barring is off, your call may go through when you don't want it to. To check the call barring status, plug the following code into the dialer and tap the call icon.