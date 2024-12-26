Android phones are packed with features that can make our lives easier, but it’s easy to overlook some of the most useful tools. I’ve been using these features for quite some time, and they genuinely help me save time and stay productive.

Quick Share for Fast and Easy File Transfers

If you often switch between your phone and laptop like I do, you’ll know how annoying it is to transfer files. Emailing them to yourself or using cloud services feels unnecessary for quick tasks. That’s where Quick Share comes in.

Google

Quick Share is a built-in feature on many Android phones that lets you send files wirelessly to nearby devices in seconds. I use it often to move photos, documents, or even videos to my laptop. For example, when I’m testing a new gadget, I’ll take a bunch of product shots and use Quick Share to transfer all the raw files to my laptop for editing. It’s as simple as selecting the file, tapping “Quick Share,” and choosing my laptop from the list of devices. No wires, no third-party apps—just a fast, reliable connection.

What’s even better is that it works the other way, too. If I need to send files from my PC to my phone—like a PDF, a video, or a presentation—Quick Share makes it just as simple. Select the file on your desktop, share it via Quick Share, and pick your phone from the list.

Android

To get started, you’ll need to install Android’s Quick Share app on your desktop or laptop. The setup is quick: install the app, follow the steps, and you’re good to go!

One-Handed Mode from Time to Time

I’m a big fan of small phones—I’ve even written a dedicated feature about one—but I’d be lying if I said I don’t love big-screen phones. They’re fantastic for watching videos, reading, or multitasking. However, let’s be honest: they can be tricky to use one-handed, especially when you’re walking or holding something else. That’s when One-Handed Mode became my best friend.

It temporarily shrinks the screen so everything is within easy reach. On most Android phones, you can turn it on with a quick swipe near the bottom of the screen, as long as it’s enabled in your phone’s gestures settings. I use it all the time when I’m chatting on WhatsApp or Instagram—whether I’m juggling a coffee cup or just too lazy to use both hands. It’s so convenient for firing off quick replies or scrolling through apps without any hassle.

I don’t use it all the time, but for those quick moments when two-handed use isn’t an option, it’s a lifesaver. It’s one of those features you don’t think you need until you’ve used it, and now I can’t imagine navigating large screens without it.

Circle to Search to Find That One Item

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Have you ever watched a YouTube video or scrolled through a website and spotted something you wanted to know more about? Instead of searching manually, I use Google’s Circle to Search to get the information I’m looking for instantly. It’s a simple yet powerful feature that lets you search for anything directly from your screen—no app switching required.

I use it most often when watching YouTube videos, and the product I’m interested in isn’t listed in the description. For instance, if I spot a cool gadget or clothing item being reviewed, I just pause the video, circle the item, and Google pulls up results about where to buy it, reviews, or similar products. It’s incredibly convenient for shopping.

But my usage doesn’t stop there. When I’m out and about, I use Circle to Search to identify things in real-time. Whether it’s spotting a landmark while traveling, identifying an unusual plant on a hike, or checking out a stylish outfit someone is wearing, this feature works seamlessly. I’ve even used it while scrolling through food blogs to find recipes for dishes that catch my eye.

How to Use Circle to Search

Activate the feature by long pressing the Home button if you’re using 3-button navigation. For Gesture navigation, long press the navigation handle instead. Draw a circle, highlight, or tap on the screen to select the object, text, or area you want to search. Your search results will appear at the bottom of the screen, showing details, links, or related suggestions—all without disrupting your current activity.

Whether I’m identifying a product, satisfying my curiosity about something I’ve seen, or even translating foreign text, this feature delivers fast, reliable results.

Wrapping Up

These three features may seem simple, but they’ve made a big difference in how I use my Android phone. They’re practical, easy to adopt, and can genuinely save you time. If you haven’t tried them yet, give them a go!