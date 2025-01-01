New Year's resolutions can be difficult to stick to. Luckily, these handy tech ideas can help you stay focused on your goals.

Need Help Keeping Your Resolutions? These Tech Gadgets Make Sticking With It Fun

The road to success is paved with good intentions, and while good intentions are admirable, they're not enough to guarantee the results we want.

As 2024 draws to a close and we ponder the year ahead (after consuming our body weight in festive treats), many of us will look to make some positive lifestyle changes to feel healthier in 2025.

New Year's resolutions are great, but sometimes, we need a little extra push to see them through. Luckily, there are plenty of cool tech gadgets that can help us stick to the plan, by making things more interactive and fun.

A Fitness and Sleep Tracker

Fitbit

Investing in a fitness tracker is a great way to get a handle on your health and wellness, adding useful routines and daily goals to help you smash your health resolutions in the new year. They're equally suitable for people who want to gently improve their overall health or for those who have their sights set on achieving peak fitness.

These handy devices support a myriad of workouts, including walking, running, swimming, cycling, and everything in between. Their lightweight, on-wrist convenience makes them the perfect companion to steer you in the right direction on your fitness journey and make keeping fit a pleasure rather than a chore.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is an excellent choice of smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts. It boasts more than 40 exercise modes, sleep tracking with daily sleep scores, a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, and much more. It has Amazon Alexa built-in and is compatible with voice commands, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. It allows for Bluetooth voice calls, and comes with various customization options.

Retailing for less than $200, the Fitbit Versa 4 lands on the right side of affordability and provides an easy and intuitive way to stay on top of your health and fitness goals while managing your stress and sleep.

A Pair of Wireless Earbuds

Apple

Working out with the perfect playlist is a great way to stay in the zone and keep the blood pumping. Choosing a pair of wireless earbuds means you can enjoy your favorite tunes without tangling yourself up in pesky wires, and they're perfect for slipping into your pocket on the way to the gym.

The Apple AirPods 4 are designed for all-day comfort and feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, so your music moves with you as you work out. These noise-canceling earbuds have an adaptive audio feature that adapts to suit your surroundings, providing you with a greater sense of immersion and ensuring that you don't lose your focus.

Enjoy voice-assistant compatibility with Siri and make or take voice calls with the convenient touch controls on the stem. These earbuds are also dust, sweat, and water-resistant, so they're game for any kind of workout, however intense. With noise-cancellation engaged, you can get up to 4 hours of play on a single charge, which can be boosted to 20 hours by using the wireless charging case.

Make hitting your target distance or finishing that last set more fun with a little music while you work out. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, you can enjoy crystal-clear audio wherever you are and push through to the finish line.

Keep Track of Progress With a Smart Scale

RENPHO

For anybody looking to shift a few pounds (whether bulking up or slimming down), stepping onto bathroom scales can induce a feeling of dread. But by opting for smart scales, you can track much more than just your body weight and become fully invested in your new year's fitness journey.

The RENPHO Smart Scale allows you to conduct a comprehensive 13 point body composition analysis that tracks weight, muscle mass, body fat, metabolic age, and more. It works via the RENPHO smart app, which is compatible with Samsung Health, Fitbit, and Apple Health, and makes keeping tabs on your body's metrics an absolute breeze.

With RENPHO's scale, you can save your historical data and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress against your goals. it allows for unlimited users too, so the whole family can join in the fun and have their own individual profiles. It even comes with useful features such as calorie tracking, to help you monitor your body's nutrition levels.

Plus, thanks to its dynamic reports, you can deep dive into your body's trends and data, and make informed decisions about your health and nutrition. And with a price tag of less than $35, these smart scales are an affordable investment, too, making them a worthy alternative for anybody who can't stretch to an expensive smartwatch or fitness tracker.