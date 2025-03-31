Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB Solid State Drive $200 $360 Save $160 Seagate's 2TB Xbox Series X|S expansion card has a high capacity with 2TB of space, and will work great with consoles. This officially licensed card utilizes Xbox Velocity Architecture for optimal performance, matching the console's internal SSD. It is from a well-known brand so it is likely to work well for a long time. $200 at Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB C34 is currently 44% off on Amazon. If you're running out of space on your Xbox Series X or S, this is one of the best ways to get more storage for games, screen recordings, and other data.

The Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card C34 is available at $199.99 on Amazon, which is much cheaper than the usual $359.99 price tag. This price drop means significant savings compared to its original price and other recent listings, making it a great choice for those looking to expand their game library. Seagate is a trusted name, and my Seagate drive works well, despite having been bought years ago.

This 2TB NVMe SSD expansion card is designed to work perfectly with the Xbox Series X|S console. Created in collaboration with Xbox, it uses the Xbox Velocity Architecture to ensure that games stored on this card load and perform just as well as those stored on the internal SSD. You won’t have to worry about losing graphics quality, experiencing high latency, long load times, or drops in framerates.

The Quick Resume feature also works without issues, so players can switch between multiple games quickly without running into long loading times. It has a 2.5-inch design that connects via USB for easy setup. With a 2TB capacity, this card can hold thousands of games across various Xbox generations, far exceeding the storage of the internal console drive. You won't have to constantly delete games to make space.

This still isn't the best pricing in the world compared to the NVMe drives you can use with PlayStation 5 consoles, but the Xbox Series X/S can only use this type of proprietary storage, so this sale is about as good as it gets. The 2TB of storage gives you plenty of room for even the largest games.

