How to Stop Facebook Videos from Automatically Blaring Audio

By Jason Fitzpatrick on June 8th, 2017

In yet another bid to get your attention while browsing Facebook on your mobile device, Facebook now has videos set to automatically play the audio in your news feed. Here’s how to turn that annoying new “feature” off.

RELATED ARTICLE
How to Stop Facebook Videos from Auto-Playing

Last year, Facebook rolled out a similar feature that automatically plays videos without you clicking on them. Thankfully, you can disable it, but now they’re back with another update that automatically plays videos with the volume on.

To turn off the new always-on volume feature, fire up the Facebook mobile app and click on the menu icon in the lower right corner. Although we’re using iOS for this tutorial, the menu options are roughly the same on both iOS and Android—on Android there are simply fewer menus between you and the setting you need to toggle.

Within the main menu, scroll down until you see “Settings” and select it. (Android users should tap “App Settings” where they will find the “Videos in News Feed” setting it will take iOS users a few more clicks to get to.)

Select “Account Settings”. (Of course it would be under Account Settings instead of News Feed Preferences. Why would the preference you have for videos in your news feed be under News Feed Preferences, after all?)

Select “Videos and Photos”.

Within the Videos and Photos menu, toggle the top entry, “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound” off.

Now videos in your news feed will not start with the sound blaring and if you want to hear the sound you will either need to double tap on the video to zoom to the video (much like tapping on a photo for a closer look) or you need to tap the speaker icon in the lower right corner

From here on out, no more abrasive ads with sound blasting at you (unless, you know, turning the volume on and enjoying the ad experience is your thing).

Jason Fitzpatrick is a warranty-voiding DIYer who spends his days cracking opening cases and wrestling with code so you don't have to. If it can be modded, optimized, repurposed, or torn apart for fun he's interested (and probably already at the workbench taking it apart). You can follow him on if you'd like.

  • Published 06/8/17
DID YOU KNOW?

The number of ways you can make change for U.S. currency skyrockets the larger the denomination–there are only 12 ways to make change for a quarter, but 292 ways to make change for a dollar, 3,237,134 ways to make change for a $10 bill, and a whopping 9,823,546,661,905 ways to make change for a $100 bill.

BEST OF HOW-TO GEEK
How to Send and Receive Faxes Online Without a Fax Machine or Phone Line
The Painless Way to Ditch Your Old Windows XP for a More Secure Linux
10 Quick Ways to Speed Up a Slow PC Running Windows 7, 8, or 10
How to Connect to a VPN From Your iPhone or iPad
What’s the Best Antivirus for Windows 10? (Is Windows Defender Good Enough?)
How to Fax a Document From Your Smartphone
What Are Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and How Do They Work?
Don’t Be Intimidated: Building Your Own Computer is Easier Than You’d Think
5 Things You Need to Know About Your iPhone’s Photos App
More Articles You Might Like