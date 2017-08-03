How to Remove Chromecast’s Network-Wide Android Notifications

In an effort to unify all devices on the same network, Google added a feature to the Google Home app (formerly called “Chromecast”). Now, if someone is playing something on a Chromecast in your home, it’ll show a notification on all the Android devices on your network. That means if your daughter is watching My Little Pony all day, you’ll have to deal with notifications letting you know.

This can be useful, but it can also be really annoying. After all, this notification allows all users to not only pause and mute the stream, but also close it altogether. Allowing other people to have control of my stream is annoying in the first place, but it can get even more annoying if they don’t understand what this notification is—a simple tap of the “X” to make it go away seems harmless, but it effectively kills someone else’s stream. It’s kind of infuriating.

Fortunately, there’s a way to turn this off. There are two ways of doing so: on each individual Android device (for more granular control of who can controls various casts), or by disabling it completely from the cast device (for completely removing the notification from all Android devices). Each has its own benefits, but let’s be honest here—you probably just want to remove the notification from all devices. So let’s talk about that first.

How to Remove the Cast Notification from All Devices

If you’re looking for total network control over the cast notification, you’re not alone—and you haven’t been for a while. This feature wasn’t actually available when the cast notification feature started rolling out; in fact, it took Google some eight months (give or take) to add this in.

First, open the Google Home app—this is where all casting preferences are found.

Tap the small speaker-looking icon in the top right corner to show all casting devices on your network.

Find the device you want to disable notifications on, then tap the three dots in the right corner of its card. Choose “Settings.”

From here, look for the option that reads “Let others control your casted media” and disable it. The casting notification should no longer show up on any other devices on the network. Boom.

How to Disable the Cast Notification from the Notification Shade

If you want to disable notification on a per-device basis, there are two ways of doing so: from the notification itself, or from the device’s Settings menu. Let’s start with the first option.

With an active cast going, pull down the notification shade to expose the “Casting to…” entry.

By default, there are three entries here: pause, mute, and close. But if you pull down on the notification with two fingers (or tap the header entry, which shows what service is being casted), a new option will appear: a settings cog. Click that little guy.

This menu is simple, and only has one option: Show remote control notifications. Toggle it off.

Poof. Like magic, the cast entry will disappear, never to be seen again (unless you want it to, of course).

How to Disable the Cast Notification from Settings

But what if you just want to turn the notification off without having an active cast? Fortunately, there’s a simple way to do this, too—but it’s not where you’d think it should be.

Instead of being in the Google Home app, the core setting is actually found in Android’s Settings menu. Go ahead and pull down the notification shade and tap the cog icon.

From here, scroll down to the Personal section and find the “Google” entry. Tap it.

In this menu, look for the “Google Cast” option, then tap it.

Again, this is the toggle you’re looking for—slide it to disable the cast notification.

If you ever want this feature back, this is where you’ll re-activate it.