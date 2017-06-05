How to Watch Apple’s Live Stream Events on Windows, Android, and Linux

By Chris Hoffman on June 5th, 2017

Apple claims their live streams are only available in Safari on macOS and iOS. But you don’t have to miss the new iPhone launch if you’re using a Windows PC or Android device. Apple doesn’t make it obvious how to do this, but you can watch its live events on any operating system.

To watch on Apple devices, just head to apple.com in Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, and you’ll be able to watch it like you would any other video on a website. On an Apple TV, download the free “Apple Events” app to stream it.

So why can’t you stream them elsewhere? Apple’s live events are just normal videos on a web page, right? Not quite: Apple uses a protocol named “HTTP Live Streaming (HLS)“. It works on Apple’s Safari browser and Microsoft’s Edge browser, but it doesn’t work in Google’s Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. There are, however, other ways to watch the video stream.

Windows 10 Users: Just Use Microsoft Edge

With the launch of Windows 10, Apple events became a lot easier to stream on Windows. If you’re running Windows 10, you can just launch the included Microsoft Edge web browser, head to Apple’s website, and start watching–just like you would in Safari on an Apple platform.

This “just works” because Microsoft Edge supports the HTTPS Live Streaming feature.

Windows 7/8/10, Android, and Linux Users: Grab the Stream with VLC

Most Windows PCs out there still aren’t running Windows 10, however. If you’re running Windows 7 or 8, or if you want to watch it from a phone or tablet running Android, you still can thanks to VLC media player. Some other media players may also work, but we like VLC.

NOTE: Your mileage may vary with this trick. Watching the stream using an official solution will usually work better, though in the past VLC has worked decently well for us.

If you don’t already have VLC installed on your device, download VLC for your computer or VLC for Android.

Launch VLC on your device. On the Windows or Linux version of VLC, click Media > Open Network Stream. On the Android version, tap the menu button and tap “Stream”.

Copy and paste the address of the Apple live stream into the box. Apple uses a different URL for each live event, so you’ll need a different address for each live stream when it rolls around.

Here’s the URL for the WWDC Keynote on June 5th, 2017:

https://p-events-delivery.akamaized.net/17qopibbefvoiuhbsefvbsefvopihb06/m3u8/hls_mvp.m3u8

Click “Play” and the live event should start playing immediately in VLC, assuming you entered the correct URL for the current event and that Apple is currently live streaming the event. If you try tuning in a bit early, you may see a black screen–but the event should automatically begin playing when the event begins.

Now you can keep up with Apple’s latest news, even if you don’t use their devices.

  • Published 06/5/17
