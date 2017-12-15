How to See Your Uber or Lyft Passenger Rating

After every Uber and Lyft ride, you can rate your driver out of five stars based on how good or bad the ride was. However, you may not know that drivers also rate you as a passenger. Here’s how to view your passenger rating for both Uber and Lyft.

When you request a ride, the closest driver will receive the request, and they’ll have the option to accept or deny it. If it’s denied, the request moves onto the next-closest driver. Generally, you shouldn’t have a hard time getting a driver to accept your request, but if you have a low passenger rating, that can affect your chances severely. So it’s good to know where you stand.

Your Uber Passenger Rating

Start off by opening up the Uber app on your phone and tapping on the menu button in the top-left corner of the screen.

In the sidebar that pops out from the left side, you’ll see your name and profile picture at the top. Below your name will be your passenger rating out of five stars. That’s it! Easy, huh?

Your Lyft Passenger Rating

Unfortunately, there’s currently no way to see your Lyft passenger rating in the app itself, but you’re not completely out of luck.

Perhaps the easiest way to find our your passenger rating is to just ask your Lyft driver the next time you take a ride—drivers are able to see your passenger rating in order to get a quick feel for what kind of passenger you are. So politely asking them for your passenger rating is a quick and easy way to find that out.

Alternatively, can contact Lyft support and they can tell you what your passenger rating is. Personally, I hit up Lyft’s support Twitter account and was able to find out my passenger rating that way.

How to Be a Good Passenger

If your passenger rating isn’t as good as you’d have hoped, or you just want to keep that perfect five-star rating intact, there are some things you should keep in mind whenever you take an Uber or a Lyft.

Over on Reddit, many Uber drivers and passengers alike have chimed in on what makes a good or bad passenger. Here are some key points to know:

Don’t reek of smoke or any other pungent odor that can linger.

Likewise, don’t smoke or drink during the ride.

Don’t vomit in the car (a pretty obvious tip).

Be ready when your Uber or Lyft arrives.

Don’t be loud or obnoxious.

In the end, it really just comes down to not being a jerk and having some common courtesy, which isn’t hard to do at all. If you can manage that, then your passenger rating should stay pretty high and you shouldn’t have to worry about it for the most part.