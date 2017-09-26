How to View Notifications You’ve Dismissed on Android

Android’s notification system is arguably one of its strongest features, but it can also be annoying if you accidentally dismiss those notifications. Fortunately, there’s a simple way to view all the notifications that have hit your phone.

While this feature has been around for a while—since Jelly Bean, in fact—it’s shocking how unknown it still is. I’m actually glad it’s still part of the operating system after all these years, because it’s truly a helpful setting to have access to.

There isn’t a simple way to get directly to this setting though the menu, so it’s actually accessed through a shortcut widget. In other words, you’ll have to add this as a shortcut on your home screen in order to use it. If you’re cool with that, let’s do this thing.

NOTE: This setting isn’t available on Samsung phones. If you’d like to access your notification history on a Galaxy device, we recommend using the Notification Saver app, which does the same thing.

First, long-press on your home screen, then choose “Widgets.” This setting could be found elsewhere depending on which phone (or launcher) you’re using, but at this point it should be fairly ubiquitous.

Scroll down until you find the Settings option. Pull that out to the home screen.

A new menu will immediately open, with a slew of options for you to choose from—this is what the Settings widget will link to. Find the “Notification Log” option and give it a tap.

Boom, that’s really all there is to it. From this point forward, you only need to tap this little icon to jump straight into a list of all your notifications, both current and dismissed. Keep in mind, however, this won’t actually take you to said notification when you tap it—it’ll instead open all the intricate details of the notification. You know, mostly bug tracking stuff for developers.