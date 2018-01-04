How to Play Multiplayer Party Games on Your Chromecast

So you have a Chromecast. Did you know that you can do more than just stream movies, music, and videos with it? You can also play simple games that were actually designed for use on the Chromecast. We’re not talking about any AAA titles here, but there are definitely some fun little multiplayer games for when you have a group of people together.

The thing is, Google used to do a good job of making this a known feature for the Chromecast, but as the Chromecast became part of the Google Home family, the whole game thing apparently fell through the cracks. In fact, we wouldn’t be shocked if you didn’t know about this feature at all—there’s nary a trace of Chromecast games in the Home app at this point.

As a result, finding good Chromecast games can be a bit of a challenge. The good news is that we’ve put together a short list of good titles to get you started down below. But first, let’s talk about how all this works.

How to Play Multiplayer Games on Chromecast

If you have a Chromecast, you’re probably familiar with how casting works: you open the app, press the cast button, and select the movie or video you want to play. Pretty simple.

Playing games on Chromecast works pretty much the same way: fire up a Chromecast-supported game, tap the Cast button, and choose your casting device. But here’s where things get a bit different: anyone who is playing along will need to do the same thing on their phone. They’ll have to download the game and connect to the same device you’re casting to.

And really, that’s it. The game will dictate whose turn it is where it needs to on turn-based games, so you need only sit back and enjoy the game. There are also games where everyone plays together at the same time, as well as some where you all play on one phone and just pass it around.

Regardless, it’s pretty intuitive across the board, but if you’re playing a game that requires multiple devices, just make sure everyone connects theirs to the Chromecast. Easy peasy.

The Best Chromecast Games

There are quite a few Chromecast games out there, but the focus here is on the multiplayer aspect. You can play by yourself (or online) on just about any console, so this is all about getting people together and doing something together. In person. Weird, I know.

Monopoly Here & Now

Man, who doesn’t love a good game of Monopoly? I mean, aside from people who don’t actually like Monopoly of course (yeah, they exist). Monopoly Here & Now is a great way to throw down one of the most popular board games of all time with nothing but a TV and some smartphones. It’s free to download and play, but does include in-app purchases, because of course it does.

Download: Android | iOS

Risk: Global Domination

One time when my family came to visit, my cousin and I started a game of Risk that took all week to finish—we’d just play when we had time and leave the board for the next session. It’s a simple thing, but man it’s such a fun memory.

If you’re a Risk fan, then you really need to get in on the mobile game. And the good news is here is that your opponent won’t need to download the game—with “Pass & Play” mode, you’ll only need one phone. Get it, son.

Like Monopoly, Risk is free to download and play, but it does have in-app purchases.

Download: Android | iOS

Tricky Titans

Tricky Titans is a Chromecast-only title, which means you literally can’t play it without one. That’s a neat concept, and Tricky Titans does a good job pulling it off. This is a turn-based game where you basically have to beat the other players by destroying their village. Each turn, every player will decide to attack, power up, or defend their village. It’s a simple game, but there’s definitely a level of strategy here, too. Best of all, it’s completely free with no in-app purchases and can even be played without other players by challenging the CPU to a game. Good luck.

Download: Android | iOS

Just Dance Now

With phones, friends, and a Chromecast, you can be getting your groove on in a matter of minutes with Just Dance Now. That’s really all there is to it, too: you connect, play some music, and just shake your groove thing till you drop.

Just Dance Now is free to download and play, but features in-app purchases.

Download: Android | iOS

Finding Other Games

While we’ve put together a short list of some great mulitplayer titles for Chromecast, those may get old pretty quickly—or you just may be in the mood for something different.

Unfortunately, finding good Chromecast-compatible games isn’t as straightfoward as it should be, but it’s still not that difficult. Honestly, the best thing to do is jump into your device’s app store and just search for “Chromecast Games.” This should at least point out a few new titles here, and who knows—you may just stumble across something great in the process.