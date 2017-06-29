How to Stream Videos from Your iPhone or iPad to an Apple TV Using AirPlay

By Cameron Summerson on June 29th, 2017

When it comes to getting content from your phone to your TV, there’s really no shortage of ways to make it happen. Our favorite is Google’s Chromecast—it’s affordable and does the job well. But if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem, you can easily stream Netflix, YouTube, and others to your Apple TV from your iOS device.

Before you start streaming, you’ll need to make sure AirPlay is enabled on your Apple TV. To do this, jump into the Settings menu, then scroll down to AirPlay.

Click into this menu, then make sure the first option—AirPlay— is set to “On.” And that’s that.

Streaming Videos from Your iOS Device to Apple TV

From there, you’re ready to stream to your Apple TV. To do this, open a video on YouTube or movie on Netflix and look for the AirPlay button.

Tap it, then choose your Apple TV.

That’s all there is to it—the video should immediately start playing on Apple TV.

Your iPhone or iPad will effectively become a remote control now, where you can play or pause the video. To stop streaming over AirPlay, just tap the AirPlay icon again and select iPhone or iPad (whichever is applicable).

Streaming iTunes Music and Videos from a Computer to Apple TV

You can also stream content from iTunes to Apple TV, regardless of whether you’re using a Mac or Windows PC.

To get started, open iTunes and find the AirPlay button. It’s this thing:

When you click it, a few options show up. Choose “Apple TV.”

The Apple TV will show a code, which you’ll input into iTunes to establish a secure connection.

Once connected, the Apple TV screen won’t really change—it’ll just show a little balloon tip in the upper right corner when you start playing music. If you choose a video, well, the video will play.

After a short time of inactivity, iTunes will also take over as the screensaver, showing the currently playing track and album.

To stop playing iTunes media on Apple TV, just click the AirPlay button in iTunes again and click the check mark.