If you find the battery charge percentage in the corner of your iPad or iPhone screen distracting, it can be turned off easily. Also, on iPads and certain iPhones, you can turn the percentage back on at any time. Here’s how.

It’s great to keep an eye on exactly how much battery life your device has left. On iPads and iPhones with home buttons (those that don’t have notches), you can see a numerical battery percentage in the upper-right corner of the screen.

To turn off the battery charge percentage, first tap “Settings” on the home screen.

On the “Settings” screen, tap “Battery.”

In Battery settings, tap the “Battery Percentage” switch to turn off the battery charge percentage on the status bar.

The “Battery Percentage” switch button will turn all white to indicate it’s off, and the battery charge percentage will disappear from the status bar immediately.

If you decide you want the battery charge percentage to display again, simply revisit Settings > Battery and flip the switch beside “Battery Percentage” to the “on” position. Note that you won’t see the “Battery Percentage” option in Settings if you have an iPhone without a home button. In that case, see the section below.

How to See Battery Percentage on iPhones with Notches

As mentioned above, iPhone models that have notches in the upper portion of the screen (such as the iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, and their variants) don’t have the option to display the numerical battery percentage on the status bar.

Instead, you can quickly check the battery percentage by launching Control Center. To do so, place your finger on the battery icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and swipe downward.

When Control Center appears, you’ll see the battery percentage in the upper-right corner of the screen.

It’s also possible to add a widget on your iPhone or iPad called “Batteries” to your home screen (or Today View) that will let you keep an eye on your battery percentage at all times. Good luck!

