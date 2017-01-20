To check the Android version on your device, go to Settings > About Phone > Android Version. Samsung Galaxy users can go to Settings > About Phone > Software Information.

Android phones and tablets aren’t all running the same version of the operating system. You might want to know which version yours has in order to know which features are available. We’ll show you how to check the Android version.

How to Check What Android Version You Have

On most Android phones and tablets, you can check the version by going to Settings > About Phone/Tablet > Android Version. Here’s what that looks like on a Google Pixel.

Swipe down twice from the top of the screen to reveal the full Quick Settings panel, then tap the gear icon.

Scroll down and select “About Phone.”

Lastly, scroll all the way down to “Android Version.” The version your device is running will be labeled underneath in smaller text—Android 13, in this case.

For even more information, tap “Android Version” and you’ll see the monthly security update and Google Play system update as well.

That’s all there is to it! Checking for updates is the easy part, actually getting updates for your phone is not always so easy.

How to Check Android Version on Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy devices technically have two versions to check—Android and One UI—both can be found from Settings > About Phone/Tablet > Software Information.

First, swipe down once from the top of the screen and tap the gear icon.

Next, scroll all the way down to “About Phone” or “About Tablet.”

Now select “Software Information.”

The “One UI Version” and “Android Version” are listed at the top. The Android security patch and Google Play System update are listed on this page as well.

One UI is Samsung’s Android skin, and its updates usually coincide with Android updates. The One UI version is arguably more important for Samsung devices than the Android version.

What Is the Latest Android Version?

We’ve shown you how to check which Android version is running on your device, but what is the current Android version? As of March 2023, the latest version of Android is Android 13. It was released on August 15, 2023.

Android 13 does not have an official dessert nickname, but it is referred to internally as “Tiramisu.” The next version, Android 14, is slated for release in Fall 2024. The internal codename for Android 14 is “Upside Down Cake.”

Android updates can be a frustrating part of using an Android device. New features get announced and you’re never sure if your specific Android device will get them. Before buying a new Android phone, check out which ones have the best support.