An ISO file is a digital copy of a disk image that has been extracted from physical media. Creating ISOs is a great way to archive physical discs, which are likely to degrade over time.

You can mount ISO files or explore their contents as if you had the physical disc in your drive. This is increasingly important in a world where disc drives are less common than ever before. Here’s how to create them.

How to Create an ISO Using Windows

You can create an ISO file from a CD, DVD, or BluRay disc using Windows but you’ll need to use a third-party app as this functionality isn’t built into the operating system. There are plenty of free tools available for this task, but many have gone years (often over a decade) without an update due to the waning popularity of this process.

Fortunately, many of the ISO creation tools that worked with Windows 10 and earlier still function just fine in Windows 11 (we even tested this on Windows 11 for ARM). Today we’ll be using free app ImgBurn, a Swiss army knife for all things optical media-related on Windows. First, download ImgBurn from the official website.

ImgBurn is available via a number of mirrors on the project Download page. Be careful that these mirrors are serving the correct file, since it’s possible for these sources to also spread malware. We used the official ImgBurn mirror for our download (at the bottom of the list).

Now run the installer and set up ImgBurn as you would any other Windows app, by following the installation wizard right through to the end. Finally, run the app to get started.

From the list of options that appears, choose “Create image file from disc” and a new window will appear.

Insert the disc that you want to replicate into your optical drive. Make sure that the drive you want to copy from is selected (the app will also show virtual drives if you happen to have any) and select where you want to save your finished ISO file.