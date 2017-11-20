How to Remove the Pocket Button from Firefox Quantum

Firefox Quantum has deep integration with the Pocket read-it-later service, which is now owned by Mozilla. You’ll see a Pocket page action in the address bar, a “View Pocket List” feature in the Library, and recommended articles from Pocket on the new tab page. Firefox offers a way to disable this Pocket integration, but it’s hidden.

We think Pocket is an excellent service, but obviously not everyone will want to use it. If Pocket isn’t for you, here’s how to turn it off in Firefox.

How to Disable Pocket’s Browser Integration

To completely disable Pocket features in the Firefox interface, you have to use Firefox’s about:config page. To access it, type about:config into Firefox’s address bar and press Enter.

You’ll see a “This might void your warranty!” warning telling you to be careful when modifying settings here. It’s possible to mess up Firefox’s configuration and cause problems if you change settings for no good reason here. Just follow the instructions below without changing any other settings and you’ll be fine.

Click “I accept the risk!” to continue.

In the search box at the top of the page, type “pocket”. You’ll see a few Pocket-related preferences.

Double-click the “extensions.pocket.enabled” option here to toggle it to “False”. The Pocket features will immediately vanish from Firefox’s address bar and Library view.

If you want to re-enable Pocket integration in the future, return here and double-click the “extensions.pocket.enabled” option to set it back to “True”.

How to Disable Pocket’s Recommended Articles

Toggling the above option in about:config won’t disable the Pocket Recommended Articles on the new tab page. However, you can easily disable these as well.

First, open a new tab to access the new tab page. Click the cog-shaped “Customize Your New Tab Page” button at the top right corner of the page.

Uncheck the “Recommended by Pocket” option in the list here and click “Done” to save your changes.

You can also remove other elements from your new tab page here, if you like. For example, you can remove the search box, top sites you visit, highlights from your browsing history, and snippets of information from Mozilla. Just uncheck whatever you don’t want to see.