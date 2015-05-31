Summary Touchscreen laptops are more expensive, prone to costly repairs if damaged, and can drain battery life faster due to constant digitizer activity.

The quality of touchscreens varies widely, with budget models often lacking responsiveness, while glossy screens attract smudges that can be distracting compared to easier-to-maintain matte displays.

Touchscreens are most beneficial for specific tasks like sketching, note-taking, or presentations but may go underutilized for general use, making them more of a luxury than a necessity for many people.

Touchscreens have become so common on gadgets these days that it's easy to assume they're a must-have feature—on phones, tablets, and even car navigation units. But when it comes to Windows laptops, the question becomes whether they're worth it or not.

They Are Usually More Expensive

Touchscreen PCs almost always cost more than their non-touch equivalents. Even if the price difference doesn't seem huge upfront, you could put that extra money toward other upgrades that might matter more, like a faster processor, more RAM, or a better GPU.

And it doesn't end there. If your touchscreen cracks or breaks, the cost of replacing it is significantly higher than fixing a regular display.

Not All Touchscreens Are Made Equal

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

The quality of touchscreen displays on laptops can vary by a lot. Some are buttery-smooth and responsive, while others can feel sluggish and glitchy—almost like they're not quite sure if you meant to tap or just hover awkwardly. This is especially true on budget laptops, where corners are often cut to keep costs low.

If you're going to invest in a touchscreen Windows PC, make sure it's from a trusted brand with good reviews on screen responsiveness. There's nothing more frustrating than having to jab your screen twice just to get it to register a simple command. And while you're at it, pay attention to the screen resolution. A touchscreen with a low resolution (like 1366x768) will look pixelated and outdated, which kind of defeats the whole futuristic laptop vibe.

Glossy Screens Are a Smudge Magnet

Tea Talk/Shutterstock

No matter how clean your fingers are, with a few too many swipes or taps, your screen will inevitably end up looking like a toddler's art project. And while it's easy to ignore smudges on your phone, on a larger laptop screen, those greasy fingerprints can be really distracting—especially if you're working in bright light or trying to watch a movie.

Yes, you can keep a microfiber cloth handy to wipe it down every 30 minutes (and you definitely should), but if you get annoyed by any kind of screen grime, this is something to think about. A non-touch matte screen, on the other hand, is far less prone to smudging and generally easier to keep clean.

Touchscreens Can Drain Battery Life Faster