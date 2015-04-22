Enable Screen Mirroring on Roku by going to Settings > System > Screen Mirroring > Screen Mirroring Mode. Then use Windows' "Connect" or "Cast" button from the Quick Settings or Action Center.

Roku TVs are some of the most popular streaming devices out there. While they don’t have “cast” in the name like a Google Chromecast, you can cast to a Roku streaming device from your Android phone, Windows PC, iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Roku screen mirroring works along with the Miracast open standard that’s built into Windows 10, Windows 11, and Android. For iPhones, iPads, and Macs, we can use good old Apple AirPlay. Let’s get to it.

How to Enable Roku Screen Mirroring

Roku screen mirroring should be enabled by default, but we can double-check by going to Settings > System > Screen Mirroring > Screen Mirroring Mode. You can choose to be prompted to allow screen mirroring every time or always allow it.

Once you have screen mirroring enabled, we can use it with a Windows or Android device. The AirPlay settings are in a separate section of the Settings.

How to Cast to Roku TV From Android

Mirroring an Android screen to Roku requires a device that supports Miracast—most Android devices support Miracast, except Google Pixel phones. It’s probably not called “Miracast,” though. Manufacturers use a number of different names:

Smart View

Quick Connect

SmartShare

AllShare Cast

Wireless display

Display mirroring

HTC Connect

Screen Casting

First, swipe down from the top of the screen once or twice—depending on your device—and select the Miracast button. In this case (Samsung) it’s labeled “Smart View.” You may need to add the button to the Quick Settings panel.

A menu will appear with devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network you’re using. Select your Roku.

Tap “Start Now” on the confirmation pop-up.

A prompt will appear along the bottom of the Roku screen asking for your permission (if you made that selection when enabling Screen Mirroring).

You’ll now see your Android screen on the Roku! To stop screen mirroring, select the notification or floating button and tap “Disconnect.”

Thankfully, most Android devices support Miracast. Annoyingly, Google doesn’t include the feature on Pixel devices, likely to push its “Chromecast built-in” feature instead.

How to Cast from Windows to Roku

You can cast to a Roku from Windows with the built-in “Connect” tool from the Quick Settings in Windows 11 or the Action Center in Windows 10. The process is essentially the same on both versions of Windows, it’s just found in different places.

First, click the network icon to open the Quick Settings in Windows 11 or the Action Center icon in Windows 10.

Next, click the “Connect” or “Cast” tile. It will probably be labeled “Wired Display” if you’re using an external monitor. You may need to edit the Quick Settings or Action Center to add the tile.

Now choose your Roku from the list of devices on your network.

A prompt will appear along the bottom of the Roku screen asking for your permission (if you made that selection when enabling Screen Mirroring).

Windows lets you use the Roku essentially as an extra monitor. Once connected, the Windows menu will give you the option to “Duplicate” (screen mirror), “Extend,” or “Second Screen Only.”

That’s all there is to it! Just click the tile in the Quick Settings or Action Center again to stop casting. This is a pretty slick feature, and it’s cool how you can use the Roku as an extra monitor if you’d like.

How to AirPlay on Roku

Roku devices have AirPlay support built-in, and it can be set up by going to Settings > Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Once there, you can enable it and tweak some of the settings—such as how often to require a PIN to connect.

Then to mirror the iPhone to the Roku, you can tap the AirPlay icon anywhere it appears—such as the Photos app.

Or you can mirror iPhone to Roku by using the “Screen Mirroring” button in the Control Center.

Roku devices are great if you live in the Apple ecosystem. It works just as seamlessly as it does with the Apple TV, or using AirPlay with other Macs.

It’s always nice to be able to cast a smaller screen to a bigger screen. It’s possible with more than just Roku streaming devices, too. You can do the same things with a Chromecast and Windows or Android as well.