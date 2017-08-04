How to Turn Off “Ok Google” on Your Android Device

Using the “Ok Google” hotword to start a search or execute a command on your phone is a cool, useful feature. But I get that it’s not for everyone—some folks just don’t like talking to their phones. Here’s how to get rid of it.

There are a couple of reasons why you may want to disable the Ok Google functionality. Maybe you never use it, so why keep it on? Maybe you tried it, but just feel awkward speaking aloud to your phone. But if I were a betting man, my guess would be that you’re sick of the false positives during regular conversation. That’s totally understandable.

But then there’s the question of Google Assistant, and how disabling “Ok Google” affects it. The good news is that—assuming your device has Assistant in the first place—you can disable Ok Google without dramatically altering how Assistant works. Instead of actually saying the command to launch Assistant, you’ll just launch it with a long-press of the home button (which is a native function in Assistant). If you’re looking to completely disable Assistant, you can do that too.

So yeah, now that we have that all out of the way, let’s talk about how to actually turn this thing off.

There are actually two different places that you can disable Ok Google, depending on whether or not your device has Google Assistant. The good news is that both locations are aware of each other, so disabling it in one place also disables it in the other. As such, we’re going to cover the method that will work for everyone, regardless of Assistant status: from the Google App.

Every Android phone has the Google App installed by default, as this has become a core part of how Android works at this point. So go ahead and open the app drawer and look for “Google.” Launch it.

From within the Google app, tap on the three lines in the upper left corner (or just slide in from the left side. Tap “Settings.”

If your device has Google Assistant, you can access those settings from here if you’d like, but we’re looking for more general option: Voice. It’s about three-quarters of the way down this menu.

The second option here should be “Ok Google detection.” Tap that.

Tap the slider next to “Say Ok Google” any time” to disable the feature. That’s literally all there is to it.

Now, that said, there is one thing to be aware of: OK Google will still activate if you’re in the Google app or on the home screen when using the Google Now Launcher (which has now been discontinued). There’s no way to disable this functionality. But at least disabling it everywhere else should dramatically cut back on false positives.