How to Block Text Messages from a Certain Number on an iPhone

Sometimes you get spam messages on your phone. Sometimes people are annoying. Sometimes you just need to block people. The good news is doing that on your iPhone is easy.

There is a small quirk to blocking numbers on an iPhone: The number you want to block must be stored in your Contacts, as there’s no way to block a specific number otherwise. We recommend creating a contact called “Spam” (or similar) and adding all spammy numbers to that contact card so you don’t clutter up your contact list.

Once you’ve added that number to your contacts, though, there are two ways to block it. (Note: this will block calls and texts.)

Method One: Block a Contact Directly from the Message

If you have the message handy, the easiest way to block a particular sender is directly from the message itself.

From the message, tap on the “i” in the upper right corner.

Tap the person’s name in this menu, then scroll all the way to the bottom of the screen.

The last option should read “Block this caller.” Tap that, then “Block Contact” to confirm.

Boom. They’re gone.

Method Two: Block the Number Manually

If you don’t have a message handy you can still block a number manually.

First, open the Settings menu, then scroll down till you see “Messages.” Tap into that menu.

About three-quarters of the way down this menu is an entry titled “Blocked,” under the SMS/MMS subsection. Tap that.

All blocked numbers will show up here. To add a new one, tap “Add New.”

This will open your contacts list—just search for the contact card associated with the number you want to block, then tap on its name. It will instantly block them.

How to Unblock a Number

If you have a change of heart, you can easily unblock users by jumping back into the Settings menu, then scrolling down to “Messages.”

Open the “Blocked” menu.

Tap on “Edit” in the upper right corner.

Tap the red icon to the left of the person’s name, then confirm by tapping “Unblock” on the right side.

Note: You will have to do this for each option under the contact’s entry (work, home, etc.).