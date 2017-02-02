Chromecast devices—including Chromecast with Google TV—are known for being simple, but that doesn’t mean they don’t require a reboot or factory reset from time to time. We’ll show you how to do it in a few different ways.

“Rebooting” a device simply means turning it off and back on again. A “Factory Reset” will remove everything from the device and restore it to the way it was when you turned it on for the first time. Both can be used to fix problems.

How to Reboot a Chromecast

To reboot your Chromecast, we can use the Google Home app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. Find your Chromecast in the device list and tap it.

Tap the gear icon in the top-right.

Now tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right and select “Reboot.”

Select “OK” to confirm.

If for some reason the Chromecast is unresponsive, you can also simply unplug it from power and wait a minute before plugging it back in.

How to Reboot a Chromecast with Google TV

First, grab the remote and use the D-pad to select your profile icon in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Navigate to the “System” section and select it.

Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the System settings and select “Restart.”

Lastly, select “Restart” again to confirm restarting. If the Chromecast with Google TV is not accepting input from the remote, you can also simply unplug the device from power and wait a minute before plugging it back in.

How to Reset a Chromecast

To perform a factory reset on your Chromecast, we can use the Google Home app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. Find your Chromecast in the device list and tap it.

Tap the gear icon in the top-right.

Now tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right and select “Factory Reset.”

The next screen will explain what a factory reset does. Tap “Factory Reset” to proceed.

If the Google Home app can’t communicate with the Chromecast, you can hold down the button on the side of the Chromecast. The LED will begin to blink orange. Release the button when the light turns white and the device will restart.

How to Reset a Chromecast with Google TV

Use the D-pad on the remote to select your profile icon in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Navigate to the “System” section and select it.

Now select “About.”

Select “Factory Reset.”

Select “Factory Reset” again to proceed.

Lastly, select “Erase Everything” to confirm you want to perform the factory reset.

If you can’t navigate the Google TV interface with the remote, you can perform a reset with the device itself. Press then hold the button on the back of the Chromecast. The LED will start to blink yellow. Release the button when the light turns solid white. The Chromecast should then reset.

You’re all set! Sometimes a simple reboot is all you need, other times a full factory reset is required to solve issues. Chromecast devices are simple but super handy to have.

