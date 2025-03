The World Car Awards has announced the finalists for each of its six categories for 2025, revealing a mix of EVs and internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. Hyundai Group and Porsche have populated most of the categories, as you'd expect, but there's only one Japanese brand among the finalists.

Last year, only Toyota and Lexus made it to the finals, with the Toyota Prius winning the World Car Design category. This year, Toyota aims for another win in the same category.

A Blend of EV and ICE Finalists