If you're planning on observing the night sky, going for a night hike, or trying to snap a shot of the Moon, the phase is incredibly important. Here's everything you need to know about the current Lunar phase, as well as what you can expect in the near future.

What Is the Moon Phase on April 1st?

Today, the moon is 14% full, which puts it in the waxing crescent phase. It is 3 days old.

How Close Is the Moon Today?

Today, the moon is about 225,476 miles (362,389 kilometers) away from the Earth. The Moon will reach its closest approach to Earth today (perihelion) before it starts moving away again.

The orbit of the Moon isn't perfectly circular and ranges from about 221,450 miles all the way out to 253,000 miles.

What Is the Lunar Forecast?

In March, there was a total lunar eclipse on March 14th and a partial solar eclipse visible to some of North America (the Northeast mostly), large parts of Europe, and small areas of South America, Asia, and Africa on March 29th.

The lunar forecast is pretty quiet for the rest of spring and summer. There will be a total lunar eclipse visible to much of Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania in early September.

When Will the Next New Moon Be?

The next new moon will be on April 27th, 2025—26 days away.

This new moon will also cause a partial solar eclipse. Since the Moon will be very near perigee (only 222,808 miles) when the eclipse occurs, it would be a total solar eclipse rather than an annular solar eclipse if the entire Sun were covered.

When Will the Next Full Moon Be?

The next full moon will be on April 12th, 2025. The moon will be near apogee—some 252,400 miles—and will appear smaller in the sky than usual.

What About the Other Phases This Month?

Here is a more comprehensive look at the lunar phases for the month of March.

Phase Date First Quarter 4/01/2025 Full 4/12/2025 Third (Last) Quarter 4/20/2025 New 04/27/2025

What Causes the Moon's Phases?

The phases of the moon occur because of how the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth are positioned with respect to each other.

On a full moon, the Sun, Earth, and Moon form a nearly straight line. The light from the Sun shines past the Earth, hits the moon, and is reflected directly back at us.

Tony Phillips/How-To Geek

As you might expect, a new Moon also occurs when the Earth, Moon, and Sun form a straight line, but the Moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun.