Key Takeaways Apple's latest 2024 iPad Mini gets an A17 Pro chip with 30% better CPU performance, support for Apple Intelligence, and support for Apple Pencil Pro.

The 2021 iPad Mini is still one of the most powerful compact tablets with iPadOS 18 compatibility, which includes new features like Home Screen customization and Math Notes.

The baseline 2024 iPad Mini ships with 128GB of storage, while the previous version only had 64GB of storage.

There are two types of product updates: large design refreshes and small incremental upgrades. With limited changes for 2024, the new iPad Mini largely falls in the second category. Here's why.

Same Chassis, New iPad Mini

Apple

Apple is known to repurpose older hardware into newer products, and the 2024 iPad Mini is another example of the same. The latest model features the same chassis, which measures and weighs exactly the same as the iPad Mini (sixth-generation): 10.33oz (293g) for the Wi-Fi model and 10.47oz (297g) for the cellular model.

So, how would I differentiate between the two models, you might ask? Well, the 2024 iPad Mini is available in two new colors: Blue and Purple (besides the Starlight and Space Gray). Further, it doesn't feature a physical SIM card slot on the right frame, as Apple has gone eSIM-only this year. There's also a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port on the bottom.

Other physical elements, like the placement of the volume buttons, Touch ID, speakers, cameras, and the magnetic connector for the Apple Pencil, remain the same.

The New iPad Mini Supports Apple Pencil Pro

Apple

Again, there's not much to discuss when it comes to the display, with the 2024 iPad Mini simply borrowing its screen from the 2021 model. It's an 8.3-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2266 x 1488 (326 ppi) and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen also supports Apple's True Tone technology.

Like the previous model, the latest iPad Mini gets a full-laminated display with an anti-reflective coating. However, it now supports Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple

For those catching up, the Apple Pencil Pro enables several features, like barrel roll (allowing you to rotate the stylus for precise control of the pen/brush) and squeeze (bringing up a palette for switching tools). The Apple Pencil Pro also houses a haptic engine that provides feedback upon accessing the intuitive controls.

Check out the differences between the Apple Pencil Pro and the Apple Pencil USB-C here.

A17 Pro Unlocks Support for Apple Intelligence

Apple

So far, the comparison between the tablets hasn't been very interesting, but this section could turn things around (at least for the enthusiasts).

The new iPad Mini gets a major spec bump in the form of the A17 Pro chip. When compared to the A15 Bionic chip on the previous iPad Mini, the latest model provides a 30% improvement in performance and a 25% improvement in its graphics prowess. Simply put, the iPad Mini is now a performance powerhouse on par with an iPhone 15 Pro. It can handle the heaviest apps and video games (even the AAA titles).

The Neural Engine, which would assist in the on-device AI features, delivers 100% better performance than the one on the predecessor (35 TOPS vs 15.8 TOPS). Combined, the CPU, GPU, and NPU on the A17 Pro generate enough power to support Apple Intelligence, which will roll out to the tablet with the arrival of iPadOS 18.1.

Apple

Although Apple hasn't specified the RAM size for the latest iPad Mini, we expect it to be 8GB (similar to the iPhone 15 Pro). What's worth noting is that the base storage has been upgraded from 64GB to 128GB, as Apple Intelligence could occupy a significant chunk.

But this brings me to the starting point of the comparison. The jump in performance and support for Apple Intelligence might sound intriguing at first, but they might not entice existing 2021 iPad Mini owners, especially those who use the device for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet, watching a couple of videos, or taking notes in the classroom.

However, the updated tablet could be attractive to power users looking for a device bigger than their iPhone that's also small enough to take almost anywhere.

Both Tablets Run iPadOS 18

Apple

Apple has already rolled out the iPadOS 18 for the 2021 iPad Mini, and it comes with new features to personalize the Home Screen, a revamped Control Center, and the option to lock and hide apps. Further, you also get Smart Script in Notes, a feature that refines your natural handwriting, corrects spellings, and helps convert typed texts into handwritten texts.

Another noteworthy feature, Math Notes, helps students solve mathematic equations in the Notes app. Other apps like Photos, Messages, Safari, FaceTime, and Maps also get updates in iPadOS 18. However, it's just the Apple Intelligence part that users will miss if they decide to stick with the older iPad Mini. Even so, the iPad should get at least one to two more operating system upgrades before Apple abandons it.

Both Tablets Have Similar Cameras and Battery Life

Apple

The sixth-generation 2021 iPad Mini shipped with a 12MP (f/1.8) camera on the back and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide camera on the front (on the shorter side), and, to no one's surprise, Apple borrowed the same sensors for the new iPad Mini (with the exact same layout).

One would expect the front camera to be on the longer side, as it is on the new iPad Air and the iPad Pro models, but I guess the magnetic connector for Apple Pencil Pro occupies too much space for that.

Apple

Anyway, there's one tiny improvement that's easy to miss: Smart HDR 4 on the latest iPad Mini. This is nothing significant, it just means that the 2024 iPad Mini should capture more detailed and vivid images than before, with better contrast. Leaving that, it is basically the same camera setup that can record videos in up to 4K resolution (the front camera is restricted to 1080p at 60 fps).

Regarding battery life, both the iPads sport the same 19.3-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 10 and nine hours of web surfing on the Wi-Fi and cellular models, respectively. The charging speeds might have improved, but Apple didn't mention anything about it in the spec sheet.

The 2024 iPad Mini Has Better Connectivity Options

Apple

The new iPad Mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, which can use a third 6GHz band and provide faster download/upload speeds than Wi-Fi 6 on the older model. However, to reap the benefits of the new tech, you must have a compatible router. The new iPad also comes with Bluetooth 5.3, which should provide a more stable connection than Bluetooth v5.0 on its predecessor. Both iPads support sub-6GHz 5G in the cellular models.

Even though both tablets have a USB-C port, the 2024 iPad Mini supports data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, up from 5Gbps on the old model. This could benefit users who deal with larger data files and carry an external storage drive on a daily basis. Both iPads support one 4K external display, but the newer model can provide 60Hz output (up from 30Hz).

Apple Retains the Three-Year-Old Pricing

Apple

The 2024 iPad mini will be available in the United States and other markets starting October 23 at $499 for the baseline variant with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage. Including cellular connectivity in the mix increases the price to $649.

This is the same price at which the iPad Mini (6th Generation) debuted in 2021. However, the older variant had 64GB of storage on the base variant. You can still buy the 2021 iPad Mini at Walmart for $389, provided that you can manage with that kind of on-device storage.

The 2024 iPad Mini might not be a compelling upgrade to existing owners unless they care about Apple Intelligence, can use the Apple Pencil Pro's intuitive features, and can benefit from the faster USB speeds.