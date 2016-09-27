A smartphone in your pocket all the time makes it easy to record impressive videos. Historically, editing those videos on your Android phone hasn’t been as easy, but that’s not the case anymore. We’ll show you how.

Like many things in the Android world, you have many options for editing videos. For the majority of people, the best option is the one already installed on your device. Google Photos is a popular app that has video editing capabilities, as does Samsung’s stock Gallery app. We’ll cover both.

How to Trim Videos with Google Photos

Google Photos comes pre-installed on many Android devices. If you don’t have it already, you can easily install it from the Google Play Store.

To get started, open the app and select the video you’d like to trim or cut.

Tap the video to bring up the controls and tap the “Edit” icon.

You’ll be greeted with a timeline view of the video with handles on both ends. Drag the handles to adjust the length of the video. Google Photos does not support removing chunks from the middle of the video.

When you’re happy with your edits, tap “Save Copy” to apply the changes.

That’s all there is to it! The original video remains in its original unedited state.

How to Trim Videos with Samsung Gallery

Samsung Galaxy devices have a stock “Gallery” app with some surprisingly good editing tools. Find the app on your home screen or app drawer and open it.

Find the video you’d like to edit and select it.

Tap the pencil icon in the bottom bar to open the editing tools.

You’ll see a timeline view of the video with handles on both ends. Use your finger to drag the handles to adjust the length of the video. Samsung Gallery can’t remove chunks from the middle of the video.

When you’re done, tap “Save” in the top right to overwrite the video, or select “Save as Copy” from the three-dot menu in the bottom right.

You’re all set! Both of these methods are super easy to use and they prevent you from needing a more advanced app. If you want to do some more serious editing, you’ll probably want to use a computer.

