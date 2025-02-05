Since the first-generation Tesla Model 3 was discontinued in late 2023, all that remains is the used market. So if you're shopping for a used Model 3, here's what you need to know and what you should expect to pay.
From the moment it rolled off the lines in 2017, the Model 3 was a huge success for the EV maker and was easily considered the brand's bread and butter, until the "Highland" update was introduced for 2024.
As a result, there are plenty of first-gen Model 3s to choose from on the used market, offering a tempting mix of tech, performance, and practicality. Here's how much a two-year-old Model 3 can be bought for today, on average.
Specifications are courtesy of the manufacturer or trusted sources, while any average values quoted are courtesy of J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book.