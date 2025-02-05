Since the first-generation Tesla Model 3 was discontinued in late 2023, all that remains is the used market. So if you're shopping for a used Model 3, here's what you need to know and what you should expect to pay.

From the moment it rolled off the lines in 2017, the Model 3 was a huge success for the EV maker and was easily considered the brand's bread and butter, until the "Highland" update was introduced for 2024.

As a result, there are plenty of first-gen Model 3s to choose from on the used market, offering a tempting mix of tech, performance, and practicality. Here's how much a two-year-old Model 3 can be bought for today, on average.

Specifications are courtesy of the manufacturer or trusted sources, while any average values quoted are courtesy of J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book.

The 2023 Tesla Model 3's Value in 2025