Summary 1Password is adding a new location-based feature for linking stored data, making accessing relevant info more convenient.

Users can assign physical locations to items in the app, such as storing Wi-Fi credentials or medical records.

Location data is handled securely, processed locally on the device, and never transmitted to 1Password servers.

1Password has remained one of the top password managers out there for several reasons. It's reliable, and it has a ton of features, and even though it's paid, it gives you a really good bang for your buck if you need to juggle through multiple passwords, passkeys, and other things. Now, it's getting a location-based feature for finding the right password where you need it the most.

1Password has launched a new feature that allows you to link stored data, such as passwords, PINs, and codes, to specific physical locations. This functionality enables the 1Password mobile app to surface relevant information when you get within the range of a designated location. Users can assign a single physical location to any item stored in their 1Password vault. To do this, all you need to do is select the item within the app and tap on the "Add a location" option. The 1Password mobile app's home tab will then display the linked item when the user is within the specified geographic area. A map view is also available for easy location setting and visualization.

Typically, you have all your items available within the app at all times, regardless of whether you're home, driving, or at your office/gym. So why does this make a difference? There is some stuff that you only access when you're at a certain place or doing a specific thing, and the point of this is to find and surface what you're going to use so you don't have to scroll through an endless list of passwords and other stuff to reach it. For example, you can store and quickly access local Wi-Fi credentials, medical records at a doctor's office, alarm codes at a workplace, or travel documents at an airport. You can think of this as more of a convenience feature than anything—sure, you don't need it, but using it might make your life so much easier. You can still access stuff outside of designated places, it just won't be surfaced.

We haven't seen anything like this in other password manager apps. The feature was actually cooked up in an internal Hackathon. Participants sought a solution that would eliminate the need to remember item names, instead relying on proximity to trigger the display of relevant data. Following positive feedback during internal testing and within the 1Password Labs program, we're now finally getting this as a standard feature within the app.

If you're worried about the management of your location data (although you already trust this app with your passwords, so location data might be no biggie in the grand scheme of things), 1Password wants you to rest assured that it will be properly handled. Location data is processed locally on the user's device and never transmitted to 1Password servers. The company also assures that neither 1Password nor employers, in the case of business accounts, have access to or visibility of user location data. And the feature is also optional in the first place—you can enable or disable it through the customizable home screen on the iOS and Android apps.

The feature itself is pretty cool, and it might help you more conveniently manage items within the app if you happen to use it for more than just passwords. The feature is now rolling out to 1Password users starting today, so make sure to download the app's latest update now. If you want to try it but you don't have 1Password, the company also offers a 14-day trial so you can give it a spin and see how you like it.

Source: 1Password