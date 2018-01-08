How to Check if Your Linux System Is 32-bit or 64-bit

Most modern computers are capable of running a 64-bit operating system. But just because a computer supports it doesn’t mean that’s what’s running. Here’s how to tell whether you’re running a 32-bit or 64-bit version of Linux.

For the most part, we recommend running a 64-bit version of Linux. You’ll get better performance and security. The only times you might need to use a 32-bit version instead is if you’re still running a 32-bit processor, or in the very unlikely event you proprietary hardware drivers only available in 32-bit form (though, that’s typically more a Windows problem). If you’re ever installing software and are asked to choose between a 32-bit and 64-bit version, here are two ways you can find out what flavor of Linux you’re running.

Option One: Use the lscpu Command at the Terminal

To test whether your Linux computer has a 32-bit or 64-bit CPU and to see what version of Linux is installed, open your terminal, type the following command at the prompt, and then hit Enter:

lscpu

The “Architecture” entry tells you what type of CPU you have (where “x86_32” signifies 32-bit and “x86_64” signifies 64-bit). The “CPU op-mode(s)” entry tells you what version of Linux you’re running. If you’re running a 64-bit version, you’ll see both 32-bit and 64-bit modes listed (since a 64-bit processor can run both). If you only see the 32-bit mode listed, you’re running a 32-bit version of Linux.

Option Two: Use the Graphical Interface

If you would rather use a graphical tool to find out whether your system is 32-bit or 64-bit, click the “System” menu (the gear button) in the upper-right corner of the screen, and then select the “System Settings” options from the dropdown menu.

In the “System Settings” window, double-click the “Details” icon in the “System” section.

In the “Details” window, on “Overview” tab, look for the “OS type” entry. You’ll see either “64-bit” or “32-bit” listed, along with other basic information about your Ubuntu system.