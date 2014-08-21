If you lose your Android device, it’s not likely you’ll get it back. However, there are some kind souls who will want to return it. We’ll show you how to make sure they know how to reach you.

You can easily display your contact information on the Android lock screen. That way, if someone finds your device, they can still find a way to get in touch without needing access to the phone.

To get started, swipe down once or twice—depending on your phone—and tap the gear icon to open the Settings.

On a Google Pixel phone, you’ll want to go to “Display.” You can skip past this step on a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Now go to “Lock Screen.”

Now tap “Contact Information” or “Add Text on Lock Screen.”

A text box will appear and you can enter whatever you’d like. Your name, email address, Twitter handle, etc. Anything that someone could use to contact you. If you enter a phone number, make sure it does not belong to the lost phone. Tap “Save” or “Done” when finished.

That’s all there is to it! This is one of a handful of things you can do to improve your odds of getting back a lost Android phone. It certainly doesn’t guarantee you’ll get the phone back, but it may just make all the difference.

