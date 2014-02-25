More isn't always better. Depending on your needs, this might just be the case with the free version of Microsoft 365. Let's look at why the free plan might be good enough for your needs, and when you might need to upgrade.

Accessible Anywhere With a Wi-Fi Connection and a Browser

While you require a Microsoft 365 subscription to use the desktop apps (e.g., Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook), the web versions are completely free. As long as you have a constant internet connection and are using a modern browser, you can access them without installing anything.

Even though some advanced features found in the desktop apps might be missing, the core features are all there. For instance, you can create and edit documents in Word and carry out basic spreadsheet functions in Excel. You can even share your documents and workbooks with others to take advantage of Microsoft 365's real-time collaboration.

The best part is that the Microsoft 365 apps for iOS and Android are also completely free. You can even use them offline and collaborate with others on the go.

Enjoy a Simplified Interface

Since the desktop apps are full-featured, their user interface can sometimes be cluttered with extra features you don't use all that often. The web versions strip them to their essentials, making the ribbon cleaner and more accessible, allowing you to find what you need quicker. This also makes it easier to concentrate on your tasks without being overwhelmed with too many options that you don't even need.

Even the free mobile versions have a compact ribbon for a more focused and less cluttered experience. This is not to say the interface of the desktop apps is bad by any means—they're just different.

5 GB of Free OneDrive Cloud Storage

The 5 GB of free OneDrive storage might be enough depending on your usage habits and needs. If you are primarily using it to store documents (e.g., Word docs, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs), that space is more than enough, even if you store many of them. You can access these files on any device (computer, phone, or tablet) with a modern browser and internet connection.

It's even suitable for storing small photos and videos. You can also use it to back up your most important files and documents.

If you are a light user, you don't need to pay for that extra 1 TB of storage space. You probably will need additional storage if you're storing HD videos, high-resolution images, or a lot of multimedia files.

If you're looking for a cloud storage service with more free space, you may want to consider Google Drive, which offers 15 GB free.

Stay Immersed in Microsoft’s Ecosystem

They might be known as Microsoft 365 apps today, but Word, Excel, and PowerPoint have been around since the 1980s. Many people have used these apps through the years since they were part of Microsoft Office. And with the free web versions, they're more accessible now than ever, allowing you to stay immersed in the Microsoft ecosystem without paying for or downloading the desktop version.

Also, they're well-integrated with other Microsoft 365 apps. For instance, files created in Word can be saved in OneDrive and accessed on any device. You can create an email in Outlook and attach a document from OneDrive seamlessly. You can even create To Do tasks right in Outlook.

You can also integrate the free Microsoft 365 web apps with other apps through the Office Add-Ins feature.

The free version of Microsoft 365 is good enough if you're not looking for advanced features. You can use Microsoft 365 in your everyday life or at the office and get things done just fine. There's no need to shell out $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year if you don't have to.