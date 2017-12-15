How to Speed Up Animations to Make Android Feel Faster

Android devices display animations when they transition between apps, windows, and various menus. Animations oftentimes looks slick, but they do take up time—and sometimes can even cause the phone to lag if it’s low on resources.

The good news is that you can actually speed up or disable these animations to make your phone feel faster. That’s the key word here, because it doesn’t actually speed up your phone, it just makes it appear so since menus and whatnot will load faster. If you choose to disable animations, however, it will take away some of the load on the CPU/GPU, so that will definitely help decrease lag on systems with lower resources.

Step One: Enable Developer Options

If you don’t already have Developer Options enabled, you’ll need to do that first. We already have a detailed explainer on how to do this, but here are the quick and dirty steps:

Open Settings > About Phone (Settings > System > About Phone in Oreo)

Tap the build number 7 times

You are now a developer! (Sort of.)

Developer Options will now be a new entry in the Settings menu (Settings > System > Developer Options in Oreo).

Step Two: Change Animations

Go ahead and jump into the Developer Options menu, then scroll down to the Drawing section.

Here, you’re looking for three settings: Window Animation Scale, Transition Animation Scale, and Animator Duration Scale.

What you change these to will be your preference, but I personally like to see some amount of animation because it just makes everything appear smoother. As such, I set all three to .5x to speed them up from the default option (1x), without totally killing them.

If you’re trying to make a lower resource handset feel a bit snappier, go ahead and disable all animations completely. That should both make the phone feel faster and be less taxing on the limited hardware.