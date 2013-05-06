A QR code is a square barcode that can contain information such as a URL, Wi-Fi password, or contact card, and it can be scanned easily by a smartphone camera.

You’ve probably seen QR codes—those black and white boxes with small squares arranged in seemingly random patterns. It’s not unusual to see a QR code pop up somewhere in your daily life anymore. What’s the story behind them?

What Is a QR Code?

A QR code is a type of barcode that contains information—such as a web link or email address—that can be read by a camera. QR codes were invented in 1994 by a Japanese engineer named Masahiro Hara.

The original purpose of QR codes was to keep track of automotive parts for Denso Wave, the company that employed Masahiro Hara. One QR code was able to replace multiple barcodes, which made the parts much easier to scan. However, QR codes quickly made their way outside the automotive industry.

Most people’s first introduction to QR codes came with smartphones. Having a camera in your pocket made them much more accessible and useful to the average person. As a result, QR code scanning apps were popular in the early days of smartphones.

In June 2011, over 14 million Americans scanned QR codes with their phones. QR codes stuck around with middling use for the rest of the decade, but the pandemic in 2020 brought them back in a strong way. Nowadays, they’re found in more places as a replacement for physical items.

How to Scan a QR Code

Thankfully, you don’t need a QR code scanner app anymore—the functionality is built-in to the camera on your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and other Android devices.

On an iPhone, you have two options for scanning QR codes quickly. You can use the camera app and simply point it at the QR code. You’ll see the information appear on the screen for you to select.

Alternatively, you can add a QR code shortcut to the Control Center, which will open a viewfinder specifically for scanning QR codes.

On on Android device, you also have multiple options for scanning a QR code. Samsung Galaxy devices and the majority of other Android devices can use the built-in camera app to scan QR codes, just like the iPhone.

If that’s not fast enough, you can add a QR code scanner shortcut to the Android Quick Settings panel.

With QR codes appearing everywhere from TV commercials to restaurant bills, it’s great that our smartphones have added this functionality to the camera apps. NFC tags were once thought to be the way we would beam information to our devices, but QR codes are much easier to use.

How to Make a QR Code

You can use a QR code generator online or built-in tools in web browsers and mobile apps to make your own QR codes for free. For example, qr-code-generator.com can be used to make QR codes for URLs, contact information, email addresses, Wi-Fi passwords, and more.

Simply enter the required information and click “Generate QR Code.”

Then you can customize the QR code a bit and download it to be used wherever you’d like!

There are a number of other tools available to make QR codes. Microsoft’s Bing has a QR code generator built-in. Google Sheets, Google Chrome for desktop, and Chrome for Android can also create QR codes. Your Android phone can create a QR code for Wi-Fi networks as well. Instagram and Spotify let you generate a QR code so others can quickly add you as a friend.

QR codes are everywhere, and you have lots of options for making your own.