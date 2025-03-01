Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is one of the most feature-rich Android smartphones on the market. While that works in the favor of the handsets, it also means that you can face trouble in keeping track of all its capabilities. To elevate your experience, here's a list of 15 hidden Galaxy S25 tips and tricks.

Customize Now Brief and Now Bar

The Galaxy S25 series comes with a new Now Brief feature, which uses machine learning to compile app alerts and notifications with actionable updates. Now Bar, on the other hand, is more like an interactive widget that lets you manage the background activities like timers, music playback, or live notifications (similar to what Dynamic Island does on iPhones).

Well, you can customize both features for a tailored experience. To personalize the updates in Now Brief, head to Settings > Galaxy AI > Now Brief and tap "Content to include."

On the next screen, you can choose the type of content you wish to appear in the Now Brief. For instance, if you don't want YouTube Shorts to show up, simply tap on the toggle to its right.

To personalize the Now Bar, head to Settings > Lock screen and AOD > Now Bar, and under Live notifications, tap on "View more."

Now, you can disable the feature for the apps you don't want popping up on your lock screen.

Cross-App Gemini Extensions

For those who missed the Galaxy S25 launch event and just got their unit off the shelf at a retail store, the phones now support cross-app Gemini functionality. So, you can invoke the AI assistant and ask it to perform multi-step tasks that involve accessing data from several apps.

For instance, you can ask Gemini to make a list of popular burger joints near your house and save it in Samsung Notes. While Samsung says that Gemini can also access third-party apps like WhatsApp and Spotify, I couldn't do so on my unit.