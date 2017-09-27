How to Take Screenshots on an Android Phone or Tablet

Sometimes it’s necessary to grab a still image of what’s happening on your device’s screen—that’s called a screenshot. While this used to be a hassle on Android (many moons ago), all modern handsets include the capability. Here’s how to do it.

How to Take a Screenshot on Most Android Devices

If you’re using a phone or tablet that was released in the last four years or so, then taking a screenshot is as easy as tapping a couple of buttons. The primary exception here is going to be on Samsung Galaxy devices that predate the S8, but we’ll cover those down below.

For everyone else, just press the Volume Down+Power buttons at the same time. You’ll have to briefly hold this combination, and you’ll be notified that a screenshot was taken by an audible sound, a visual flash, as well as an entry in the notification bar. Easy peasy.

How to Take a Screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Devices

Like I said, if you’re using a Galaxy device that came out before the S8, then the process is slightly different. Instead of pressing volume down + power, you’ll use the Home+Power buttons. This, of course, doesn’t work on the S8, because Samsung ditched the home button. So you’ll use the above method instead.

Again, you’ll know a screenshot was taken by a sound, visual flash on the screen, and a notification in the bar.

How to Share and View Your Screenshots

Regardless of phone model, you can interact with the screenshot directly from the notification, where you’ll find options to share, delete, or even edit it.

To view all the screenshots you’ve taken, fire up the photos app, then slide open the menu on the left side of the screen.

Select “Device Folders,” then “Screenshots.” Boom.

Again, the exception here is on Samsung devices, which store screenshots in the default camera images folder. This means they should show up in the main Photos interface alongside any pictures you’ve taken.