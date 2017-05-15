How to Follow a Twitter Feed in Your RSS Reader

By Harry Guinness on May 15th, 2017

RSS readers are a great way to keep on top of the news. Unfortunately, a lot of sites have moved away from RSS and towards just publishing all their articles on a Twitter stream. This isn’t so good if you want to make sure you keep up to date with a particular site; anything they post will get buried in your timeline with a million other Tweets. What you can do, however, is convert their Twitter feed to an RSS feed. Here’s how.

Head to Twitter and make sure you’ve got the username right. You don’t want to accidentally subscribe to the wrong account. We’re using my Twitter account, @harryguinness, as an example.

Next, head to TwitRSS.me. This is a free service that converts any Twitter feed into an RSS feed.

In the Twitter User box, enter the name of the account you want an RSS feed. Here I’m just plugging harryguinness.

Next, if you want to include replies, check the With Replies box, and when you’re done, click Fetch RSS.

This will cause your browser to load the RSS feed.

Copy the link—in my case it’s https://twitrss.me/twitter_user_to_rss/?user=harryguinness —and add it to your RSS reader. Here’s my feed subscribed to in Feedly.

And that’s it, you’re done. Now anytime that Twitter account posts you’ll see it in your RSS reader.

As well as subscribing to specific users, you can also use TwitRSS.me to subscribe to a set of search terms. Instead of adding a user, enter the search terms you want under Twitter Search. Other than that, the process is the exact same.