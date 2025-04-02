If you’re looking for affordable transportation, chances are that you’re eyeing things out on the used market, where reliability is a massive concern. However, there are models out there that will prove to be sturdier than something new, even with the miles packed on.

New cars have gotten less and less reliable as time has gone on, with tons of fiddly technology loaded into even the most affordable models. There is a ten-year-old hybrid that you can pick up on the used market that proves older cars can be much more reliable than ones produced today and remains competitive when it comes to fuel efficiency.

We take a look at a ten-year-old hybrid which we think gives brand-new hybrids a run for their money in terms of reliability. We explore what makes this model so sturdy and how much it promises to save you in annual maintenance and fuel. We also compare it to some new hybrids and explore how older cars are standing the test of time a little better.