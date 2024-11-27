Instagram Threads has quickly become a platform for real-time conversations and sharing. While its main features are well-known, Threads also includes hidden tools that can enhance your experience.

1 Filter Content with Hidden Words

Ever wish you could clean up your Instagram Threads feed and avoid seeing certain words, phrases, or emojis? The Hidden Words feature is perfect for keeping unwanted content out of sight and making your feed more enjoyable.

To use this feature, go to your profile and tap the settings (the two lines in the top right corner). Navigate to Privacy, then Hidden Words. Enable “Custom words and phrases” and tap “Manage custom words and phrases.” Add the words or emojis you want to filter out, and Threads will handle the rest.

Close

2 Follow Accounts Instantly from Your Feed

Found a post you love and want to follow the person who created it without navigating to their profile? Threads makes it easy to follow accounts instantly and effortlessly.

When you see a profile you want to follow, simply tap the plus icon on their profile picture in your feed and confirm whether you wish to follow them by tapping the “follow” button.